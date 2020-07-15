Christian County needs you to count yourself in the 2020 Census. Our future essential resources depend on an accurate census count.
Your Christian County Complete Count Committee wants you to know that the 2020 Census Complete Count effort needs you. It is not too late to be counted. The updated timeline for individuals to respond to the 2020 Census by mail, internet or phone is through Oct. 31.
Between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31, census takers plan to conduct interviews in person at homes that have not responded, in effort to ensure everyone is counted.
You can use the map found at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html to track the 2020 Census progress and see how your community is responding.
You can filter the map to show Missouri, then Christian County. You can then view your specific community by clicking on “census tract.” Currently, the eastern side of our county is lagging behind. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to take 5-10 minutes of their time to complete the Census.
Why should I respond?
The 2020 census is your chance to make sure the hard-earned tax federal dollars you send to Washington, D.C., make their way back to Missouri, to Christian County and to our communities. Census statistics help determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated to state and local communities for the next 10 years. For every adult and every child not counted in the census, Missouri loses approximately $1,300 in federal dollars every year. When every resident is counted, we get more money for roads and bridges, hospitals, schools, emergency services, social services, and more.
When do I respond?
Individuals may respond to the 2020 Census by mail, internet, or phone through Oct. 31. Respond as soon as possible to avoid a census taker visiting your home. Between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31, census takers will attempt to visit and interview homes that haven't yet responded to help make sure everyone is counted.
How do I respond?
You may respond to the census survey online at http://www.my2020census.gov. You may also respond to the census by calling (844) 330-2020. If you received a paper form delivered to your address, you may complete it and mail it back.
What if I have trouble accessing the internet?
First, if you are able to access the internet, you can respond online using your computer, smartphone, or tablet. The 2020 Census online form will work on any computer that currently works on the internet. The online form is a website, you don't have to download anything to use it. The 2020 Census online form is compatible with all Android and Apple smartphone browsers as well. All online submissions are encrypted to strengthen further the protection of the information collected.
However, if you are unable to respond to the Census online, you can also respond by calling (844) 330-2020. If a paper questionnaire has been delivered to you, please respond by completing the form and mailing it back.
What if I don’t receive mail at my physical address?
If you use a residential P.O. Box and do not receive mail at your home address, you will not receive a mailing of any kind from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Who should respond?
Everyone should respond. Count everyone who was living with you on April 1, 2020, unless they were relocated to your home due to Coronavirus (i.e. a college student who should be counted where they would normally be on April 1). Remember to count roommates, young children, newborns, anyone renting space in your household, and any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time, even if they are not related to you.
If someone was staying in your home on April 1, and had no usual home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census. These people are often missed in the census. This means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years.
Is there specific information needed to respond?
When households received invitations earlier this spring to respond to the census, a 2020 census ID was provided. If your household did not receive an ID number, you can and should still respond by providing your address when you are completing your questionnaire. For the questionnaire, you will need to know the birthdate of everyone living in your household. The U.S. Census Bureau will never ask for your full Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.
Is the information I report safe?
The Census Bureau states it is “legally bound to keep your information confidential, and cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies.” The law guarantees protection for your information, which is kept anonymous and used only to produce statistics. Your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
Your Christian County Complete Count Committee has been working on your behalf by offering in-person education and awareness events; distribution of Census promotional items, materials, and posters; press releases; social media posts; mailers to Christian County PO Box users; networking with regional, statewide, and national Census partners; and offering bi-weekly updates and support. Find us on Facebook at the Christian County Counts Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/christiancountycounts. Please share our posts on your own social media. Our Christian County Counts webpage is https://www.christiancountymo.gov/2020-censuschristian-county-counts/
For more information, contact the Christian County MU Extension center at (417) 581-3558, by email at christianco@missouri.edu; or visit http://census.mo.gov. You may also call the U.S. Census Bureau toll-free at (800) 923-8282 with questions.
