The records book at Clever for years to come will recognize this season’s seniors as being one and done on the gridiron. After all, this is their only chance to play on Friday nights, as the Jays’ starter program debuts at the varsity level.
The records book won’t be able to document all the intangibles the seniors have already and will continue to provide for coach Jeff Stone’s team.
With a whopping 15 seniors strapping on shoulder pads for the first few days of practices this week, they’ve endeared themselves to Stone at the jayvee level the past two years and now at the varsity level.
“I never thought five years ago I would be as close to this senior class as I am,” he said. “Now I can’t imagine being any closer to a group of kids.”
They've helped make football popular in a hurry at Clever.
Before Stone began recruiting the hallways for players, he was all but discouraged not to spend too much time and energy pursuing prospects from the Class of 2021.
“When I got here, people would tell me, ‘Those kids are basketball kids and baseball kids. You’ll never get those kids out for football,’” Stone said. “This senior class is good for us in every sport. They’ve been our dudes for baseball and basketball. So, I thought our first year of varsity we may have no seniors. But little by little they started coming out. For them to have said they want to be our dudes for football, too, it’s meant a lot to me.”
To get a true appreciation for the number of seniors Clever has, consider a Nixa program with a proud and storied football history, listed 15 seniors on its roster last season. Consider also that Clever’s enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was 258 and Nixa’s was 1,308.
“We had a good idea we’d be a big class,” senior running back Jake Twigg said. “But I didn’t know it would be this big. We should have good leadership this year.”
The upperclassmen led the Jays’ jayvee team to a 7-1 record a year ago.
“We weren’t very good at first,” senior quarterback Bryce Gelle said. “But we have worked to get better.”
“One thing about the seniors is we all work hard,” Twigg added “All but two of us were part of our jayvee program and played really well last year.”
Clever kicks things off on a Friday night for the first time Aug. 28 at home versus Willow Springs.
