Josh Stoneberger is glad to be back playing soccer again and is particularly enjoying his time in the box receiving corner kicks.
Playing his first home game in two years after undergoing ACL surgery, Stoneberger netted two goals in Nixa’s 4-1 triumph over Kickapoo on Thursday. It was the Eagles’ first win on the season after three losses on the road.
Stoneberger’s senior season has been his salvation, after he was forced to sit out all of his junior season. He suffered a torn ACL in the spring a year ago and was relegated to the role of team manager.
“It was hard not to be out there and help the team,” Stonberger said. “I had to be laid-back about it and not push myself too hard or I might have hurt (the knee) again. I’m glad to be back and have fun with my team. It’s amazing, a great feeling to be back.”
Coach Evan Palmer didn’t think it was a coincidence Stoneberger set the tone for the night Thursday by scoring the first two goals. Bryce Richmond and Kaleb James followed with goals of their own. Richmond, Zach Naugle, Riley Lister and Seth Weatherfield each had an assist.
“The thing about Josh is he has so much fun out there and it exudes on everyone else,” Palmer said. “His attitude is so addicting to everybody. He’s starting to get back into shape, after looking a little rusty. Now, he has some games under his belt. He’s getting his touch and making the right runs.”
The right route to goals for Nixa repeatedly was corner kicks. The Eagles scored off of corner kicks not once, not twice, but three times. They were up 3-0 at halftime.
Stoneberger figures corner kicks should continue to be a Nixa strength. He points to himself, James, Richmond, Isaac Nuccio, Landon Myers and Colin Cash as all being 6-foot or taller with good leaping ability.
“Everyone in the box is over 6-0. That’s a big advantage,” Stoneberger said. “We have a good chance at it when we get the ball to us. We also have good communication in the box. We’ve been practicing corner kicks every practice. We have three corner plays we practice over and over until we get it down perfectly.
“Seth gave me a great ball,” Stoneberger added. “It was perfectly placed right to my head. I didn’t even have to move or jump to get it. I just stood there and hit it.”
“I didn’t think my corner kick was the greatest,” Weatherfield said. “But it somehow found Josh’s head and he put it in.”
Weatherfield relishes the chance to feed his teammates from a corner.
“That’s the one thing we do at practices all the time. Coach nails it into our heads to put the ball at this spot or that spot,” Weatherfield said. “I think it’s the best part of (soccer). Getting the assist to me is better than getting the actual goal. You really have that feeling of helping the team out. It gives you a good jolt.
“I always have confidence in my teammates,” he added. “You’ve got to trust them. If you place the ball, you have to know they will get to it.”
“We realize we’ve got some guys who are tall and go to the ball well. We’re going to use that to our advantage,” Palmer said. “We had been so close some opportunities on corner kicks our first few games, but hadn’t finished. Tonight, finally we came through. We put in great balls and we’ve got guys finding the other end of it. We finished our chances. It was nice to see.”
None of the Eagles, even their seniors, had previously been part of a win over Kickapoo at home. After opening the season with losses to Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman and Neosho, the Nixa players were simply glad to beat anyone.
“We definitely needed this, after starting 0-3,” goalkeeper Nick Reid said. “That was a rough start. This is going to give us a boost.
“We were fuming in the locker room today getting pumped up,” Weatherfield said. “Our first games weren’t the greatest. We were able to take it all out on them tonight. It was great.”
“These kids were looking for a win,” Palmer said. “I told the kids we have to be the most desperate team in the state tonight and we were.”
