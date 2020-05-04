Tornado warnings with sirens sounding ushered the spring tornado season into Christian County on April 28.
No one was injured or harmed, but some trees were taken down by winds in excess of 60 mph as a storm cut across Christian County on a Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service describes a tornado as, “a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground. Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles.”
We saw that when an EF-2 tornado injured four people and damaged more than 70 homes in northeastern Ozark on April 30, 2019.
While spring is typically a heightened season for tornado risks in Missouri, tornados can and do occur at any time of year.
Presently, there are 11 FEMA-approved public safe rooms in Christian County. A 12th safe room is under construction in Sparta, which will be a preschool on the Sparta School District campus off of Highway 125.
Safe rooms open to the public during tornado watches and warnings. Some of the safe rooms have varying rules and regulations about opening during school hours. None of the safe rooms allow pets, except for registered service animals.
If you haven't already, you are urged to download the Blue Swift 911 app from the app store on your iPhone or Android device. That will allow you to receive text alerts and/or calls from the Christian County Emergency Management Agency in the event of a tornado warning in your area.
The Red Cross urges families to identify a safe place in your home where household members and pets will gather during a tornado: a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
In a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. If your mobile home park has a designated shelter, make it your safe place. No mobile home, however it is configured, is safe in a tornado.
If winds exceed 70 mph, the Christian County Emergency Management Agency has a policy that storm sirens are to be activated. However, emergency management officials and first responders across Christian County discourage all residents from relying on the sirens to warn them of incoming stores.
While the warning siren systems in Ozark and Nixa are radio controlled, sirens in Clever, Billings and Sparta must be activated manually in order to sound. That’s why it’s better to rely on warnings from the Swift 911 system and the National Weather Service via a NOAA weather radio or radio and television stations from Springfield.
Christian County tornado safe rooms
Billings school
Chadwick High School
Clever High School
Clever EleMiddle School
Highlandville Elementary
Inman Elementary, Nixa
Mathews Elementary, Nixa
Nixa High School
Nixa Junior High
Ozark Community Center (The OC)
Ozarks Technical Community College-Richwood Valley
More information: http://ema.christiancountymo.gov/saferooms.html
Watch for tornado danger signs:
• Dark, often greenish clouds — a phenomenon caused by hail
• Wall cloud — an isolated lowering of the base of a thunderstorm
• Cloud of debris
• Large hail
• Funnel cloud — a visible rotating extension of the cloud base
• Roaring noise
Preparing
• During any storm, listen to local news or a weather radio.
• The safest place to be is an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If these rooms are not available, pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado.
• Create an emergency kit in the event rescuers cannot reach you immediately. Items to consider are: Medications required by family members or employees, drinking water, easy-to-access food items, battery-operated radio, flashlight and first-aid kit.
• Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes or other severe winds.
• If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Now you have the following options as a last resort: Stay in the car with the seat belt on. Put your head down below the windows, covering with your hands and a blanket if possible. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, exit your car and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.
More information at Ready.gov: https://www.ready.gov/tornadoes
Christian County Emergency Management Agency: http://ema.christiancountymo.gov/
Christian County Emergency Management Agency storm damage form: https://tinyurl.com/y9yxuwwo
