When Ozark coach Tod Sundlie did some interior designing on the Tigers’ wrestling room, he sought out signs with various words of motivation from the mouths of legends in sports. One placard includes a succinct statement from Olympic gold medalist and highly successful Iowa coach Dan Gable.
“Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy,” Gable asserted.
Ozark super sophomore Braxton Strick feels it’s fitting Gable’s message is placed above the entrance to the wrestling room, as a testimony to the Tigers’ work in practices.
“I hold that quote to be true,” Strick said. “I haven’t faced a single challenge that is tougher than any wrestling practice, tournament or anything wrestling-related I’ve been in.”
That said, Strick is always glad to be on the mat. Wrestling season for him is essentially a year-long adventure. He prepared for his second go-around sporting an Ozark singlet by competing earlier this fall in the USA Pre-Season Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa, and the Super 32 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Strick was 6-0 and won his weight class made up of freshmen and sophomores at the Pre-Season Nationals. He was 4-2 at the Super 32.
“He had good showings at tough tournaments," Sundlie said. "He’s constantly working to get better. He loves to wrestle. He’s a kid every coach likes to coach. He’s really driven.”
“The Pre-Season Nationals was a good win on my resume,” Strick said. “The Super 32 is one of the best (tournaments) in the country. I got good exposure and beat some really good kids.
“It was great to be out there on the mat with some of the kids you see on the Internet,” he added. “It was super cool watching them wrestle and not just hearing about it. To see them in person, you get to see their intensity. It was good to be seeing that with my own eyes.”
Strick is seeking to carry over all he learned on the national stage toward his quest to be a state champion. He’s out to join the likes of 2013 grads Cody Lindsay and John Oss, who are Ozark’s last state champions.
“I haven’t met either one of them, but have heard good things about them,” Strick said. “I want to have people say good things about me when I’m gone. It’s time to make my mark on Ozark wrestling.
“I don’t want to lose,” he added. “I want to win State. I don’t see myself losing.”
Strick burst upon the scene last season by winning COC and District championships on his way to a 48-7 record and a third-place finish at 126 pounds at State.
“By the end of the year, I think I had improved my game a lot, especially mentally,” he said. “In youth wrestling, you only have to weigh in once. In high school wrestling, I had to get used to weighing in for every competition. If we have a multi-day tournament, I have to weigh in multiple times. I had to adjust to that and feeling good while I was wrestling. I didn’t want to suck all the energy out of me just to make weight. Now, I’m starting to like healthier foods more than I ever have before.”
Strick is a one-sport athlete, but isn’t single-minded. He agrees with Gable that wrestling is the be-all and end-all, but concedes there are other sports that surely are grueling to endure, as well. He’s learned to admire the strength and stamina of swimmers in particular.
“I went to the pool over the summer with some of my swimming buddies,” he said. “I tried to race with them and got really exhausted. They can swim for a long time.”
Strick and Ozark will open their season Dec. 5 at the Francis Howell North Tournament. The Tigers will debut at home Dec. 8 versus Lebanon, Cassville, Monett and Hollister.
