SPRINGFIELD — Storylines of supporting-cast players for Nixa highlighted the Eagles’ 79-40 second-round triumph versus Camdenton at the Blue & Gold Tournament on Tuesday.
Jordyn Turner, fresh from a career-high 23 points in the first round, followed up with an eight-point night that included his first dunk. It also included his first technical foul, as he was whistled for hanging on the rim.
“I was excited to finally get out on a fast break and go up for a dunk. As soon as I got the steal, I knew I was going up,” Turner said. “I’ve been waiting for that moment for a while. I knew it was going to be a ’T’ because I hung on the rim for way too long. As soon as I swung back and forth, I thought, ‘Well there’s my ’T.’”
“He only did two pull-ups on the rim. I guess they got him on the second pull-up,” coach Jay Osborne said. “If I could dunk like that, I’d probably do a pull-up, too. I don’t blame him for getting excited about his dunk.”
Turner, a junior, is living out his childhood dream by playing in the Blue & Gold.
“I came here every year as a kid and supported Nixa,” Turner said. “I can’t believe I’m out here now, even though it’s because Kael (Combs) is hurt. I’m just glad to get my chance to play. I think I have a role on this team and feel like I’m playing well with the rest of the players. At first, I didn’t think I would play well with them. But I’ve gotten on a roll with what I’ve been doing.”
“He rebounds well, his shot-selection is really good, he doesn’t turn the ball over and his defense is getting better,” Osborne said. “If he can play on the defensive end and get rebounds, he’s going to get more minutes.”
Backup point guard Jackson Bray responded to extended playing time with a 10-point outburst in the third quarter that saw him hit two 3-pointers. A transfer from Spokane who started for two years with the Owls, he’s adjusting to his new surroundings and the results of playing football for the first time.
“Football has helped and hurt me for basketball,” Bray said. “It did take away from some of my practice time for basketball early this season. But instead of coming in at 145-150 pounds after cross country, I started this season at 155-160 after football. That was nice. You don’t get pushed around out here as much.
“It’s a lot of fun playing with these guys,” he added. “Everybody can score, you can rely on anybody to put the ball in the basket. We have a lot of guys in practice competing for minutes.”
Bray met up with a former Spokane teammate, Zayne Gale, at the Battlefield Mall on Monday. Gale transferred to Galena and recently scored his 1,000th career point.
“We both had a long conversation about transferring. At the end of the day, we both decided to go do what was best for us,” Bray said. “He’s excited over at Galena, I’m happy at Nixa and the Spokane guys are having a good season under a great new coach. Zayne is still one of my best friends. We’ve stayed close. I’m glad everyone is happy.”
Bray opted to transfer since his mother, Cass, works at Nixa and his sister, Jacy, is a freshman hoopster for the Lady Eagles.
“A big reason was getting to spend time with my Mom and sister,” he said. “I wanted to spend my last year of high school with my sister and be able to see her do her thing. She’s going to be a lot better than I am.”
After Nixa got up 20-plus points on Camdenton, Osborne went to his bench. A dozen Eagles ending up scoring.
“We got to play a lot of kids. Some of them might be disappointed because they didn’t get to play much,” he said. “What they don’t understand is we’ve got two big games coming up. In order to not lose their legs in the fourth quarter the next two nights, we let a lot of kids play.”
Nixa (6-0) advances to face Parkview at 3 p.m. in a semifinal today. The Vikings are winning, even after having center Trevon Brazile transfer to Kickapoo over the summer.
“If someone wants to transfer out, I say, ‘Good riddance, we’re going to play with who we have here.’ I’m sure that’s what (Parkview coach Landon) Cornish has said, too,” Osborne said. “They still had a good core coming back this year. I focused quite a bit on Parkview when the seeds came out. They play with a lot of enthusiasm and play hard. I think it will be a helluva game.”
Osborne didn’t dismiss the possibility of Combs returning to action, after being out with a fracture in his left hand. Combs had a cast removed from his hand Tuesday.
“He hasn’t practiced in three weeks,” Osborne said. “We’ll visit with him about (possibly playing).”
Nixa 79, Camdenton 40
CAMDENTON (40) — Mason 1 0-0 3, Hendrix 0 1-4 1, Stewart 5 1-1 11, Glynn 2 0-0 4, Garrett 1 1-2 3, Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Blackman 0 1-2 1, Stardahl 2 0-1 4, Durnin 1 0-0 3, Page 2 4-6 8. Totals 15 8-16 40.
NIXA (79) — Piepmeier 1 0-0 2, Ruffin 5 2-5 13, Turner 3 2-2 8, Bray 4 0-0 10, Bell 0 2-2 2, Sorgenfrei 2 0-0 6, Engelman 3 0-0 6, Wofford 3 0-0 7, Nelson 4 0-0 8, Jones 3 3-6 9, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Berry 2 2-3 6. Totals 31 11-18 79.
Camdenton 11 18 12 7 - 40
Nixa 18 19 29 13 - 79
3-point goals - Bray 2, Sorgenfrei 2, Wofford, Ruffin, Mason, Durnin
