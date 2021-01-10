With COC play tipping off this week, favorites for the conference title are being thrown out from all directions. One perennial contender for the crown hasn’t been tossed into the conversation.
“No one has mentioned us and we don’t deserve it, yet,” Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer said. “We haven’t shown the consistency to deserve getting talked about (in regard to) teams winning the conference.”
Ozark is fresh from its best week thus far, having edged Bolivar 60-59 in comeback fashion and coasted to a 79-72 victory at Columbia Hickman.
The Tigers led throughout at Hickman, but have made a bad habit of living life as a trailer. They’ve rallied for wins against Bolivar, Rogersville and Strafford and weren’t able to make up deficits in losses to Parkview, Kickapoo, Greenwood and Rogersville.
“We’re not playing our best basketball right now,” Schweitzer said. “But I’d rather not be playing our best basketball now and peaking early.”
Schweitzer is confident the Tigers will be a tough out, no matter the foe.
“I promise you people don’t want to play us,” he said. “Anyone who watches us know our kids go all-out. We’ve got to fine-tune things and get better each day. As soon as I can get a few things ironed out with our decision-making and shot selection, we’re going to be in the hunt. I’m very confident in our kids to compete for the conference title, the Nixa Tournament championship and the District title. Our team is more than capable of doing it.”
COC football wasn’t up to its lofty standards and had a down year last fall. The consensus is COC basketball could be on par with some of the conference’s best seasons in recent years.
Republic (11-1), Nixa (9-1), Webb City (8-1), Neosho (8-5), Joplin (7-3) and Ozark (7-4) all have winning records.
Nixa is ranked No. 6 in Class 6, Webb City is No. 8 in Class 5. Republic and Neosho are in the receiving votes group in Class 5.
Nixa, Republic and Webb City are the COC favorites at this juncture.
“Everyone says Nixa and rightfully so. They’re really good,” Schweitzer said. “Everyone says Republic because they’re so tough to play and their grind is ridiculous. Their guards play so well together and it’s magnificent to watch their role players and their selflessness as they try to get shots for their shot-makers. Webb City is really good. They’ve got a group that is seasoned.”
Among the COC’s elite players are Ozark’s Blaine Cline and Ethan Whatley, Nixa’s Colin Ruffin and Jason Jones, Republic’s Drew McMillin and Ahlante Askew, Webb City’s Mekhi Garrard and Nickhai Howard, Joplin’s Always Wright and Neosho’s Landon Austin.
McMillin is the lone returnee from last season’s All-COC First Team.
Ozark opens COC play at Branson on Tuesday and at home versus Webb City on Friday. The Tigers plan to rise to the challenge.
“A competitive conference is always fun because you know every game is important and every game is a high-pressured game,” Cline said. “Conference games are another level compared to all other games. We know we’re going to have to bring it every single night to have a chance.”
For Ozark guard Tyler Harmon, it’s his favorite time of the season, as he meets up with many opponents who have been teammates of his during summer ball.
“I love the competitiveness of the conference. Our conference is loaded with players,” Harmon said. “I know a lot of the guys. It’s going to be fun playing against them. You can be friends off the court. But when you step on the court it’s all business.”
Lady Tigers looking up
On the girls side, Ozark is off to a 4-8 start. Of consolation to the Lady Tigers is that all eight of their losses have come against formidable foes.
In fact, the eight teams who have beaten Ozark combine for a 69-14 record. The Lady Tigers lost 49-47 on a buzzer-beat by Barstow over the weekend.
Ozark's improvement was evident last week as the Lady Tigers netted their first win against a team with a winning record by knocking off Columbia Rock Bridge 48-38.
Ozark's COC slate begins with a trip to Branson (1-9) on Monday.
Conference favorites include Nixa (11-3), Republic (6-4), Willard (11-1) and defending champion Carl Junction (7-2).
