The Christian County Library Summer Reading Challenge for kids, teens, and adults wrapped up on Aug. 3. The challenge had participants choose a combination of reading, writing book reviews, completing learning activities and attending library events to earn a total of 500 points.
Readers earned one point for each minute read, and extra points through a variety of fun activities designed to connect them with library and community resources, and created fun ways for families to interact and learn together. By completing the challenge, participants earned a free book, and for kids and teens, a coupon book with free and nearly free offers from local businesses.
Christian County Library Director of Youth Services Dana Roberts has been busy compiling data to share with the community and the library board of trustees about the impact of the annual summer reading program. What she has to report is impressive: the Christian County community logged more than three million minutes reading in the two and half months of the challenge, with 2,542 people participating and 1,575 completing the challenge. That’s a 14 percent increase in completion over last year’s summer reading challenge, and a 55 percent increase in overall minutes read.
Why do these numbers matter? School age children who don’t read over the summer can lose more than a month in reading level. Children who read at least six self-selected books retain their reading level from the end of the school year. Those who read 10-20 books may even improve reading levels during the summer.
Adult reading matters too, particularly for adults who are around children. The summer reading challenge encourages adults to make time to read to children, make sure children have access to books, and even model positive experiences with reading by enjoying books themselves.
“We attribute a lot of our success this year to making it easy to participate online through our Beanstack app, and to the flexibility of the point system that allowed families more than one way to be an active participant. Adults are often surprised that time spent reading with their children counts for their reading time too, but we want to emphasize that reading together is reading for everyone.” Roberts said. “This is also our first summer with both the Nixa and Ozark library branches open for the whole summer, and expanded hours and events at our Clever branch, so our community had more access to libraries this summer than ever before.”
Library cards are free to all Christian County residents. Call (417) 581-2432 for more information or, or follow Christian County Library on Facebook to see Summer Reading Challenge grand prize winners and sponsoring businesses.
