Ozark and Nixa athletes were back in their weight rooms and gyms and on their tracks beginning Monday to start their summer strength, conditioning speed and agility workout programs.
It marked the first activity for the Tigers, Lady Tigers, Eagles and Lady Eagles since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season. In addition, Fit For Life was also cancelled.
Safety procedures in regard to the coronavirus have been put in place for workouts. For instance, space is being limited due to social distancing guidelines. A maximum of 28 athletes can take part in a single session.
The weight room will be sanitized after each session. Masks are being recommended, but not required. Trainers and/or nurses will be on hand to check temperatures, as needed.
Workouts will be held Monday through Thursday from June 1-June 25 and July 6-July 30.
The football calendars at both Ozark and Nixa don’t include 7-on-7 sessions in June. Sessions may still be scheduled this month, pushed back to July or not be held at all.
“We’re still working on it,” Tigers coach Chad Depee said.
Team football camps are set for July 13-30
