Missouri Chief Justice of the Supreme Court George W. Draper III recognized Judges Laura Johnson and Jennifer Growcock from Christian County for participating in the judicial transfer program in the last fiscal year during a ceremony honoring exemplary service to the people of Missouri.
The judicial transfer program maximizes the most efficient use of Missouri’s available judicial resources by allowing the presiding judge of a judicial circuit to ask the Supreme Court of Missouri to assign a judge from anywhere in the state to hear cases in the circuit. A transfer often is requested when local judges have recused from a case.
“The Court is pleased with the willingness of our judges to share their talents outside their home circuits,” Draper said. “I spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s trial courts, first as a prosecutor and then as a judge, and I know firsthand how important it is for the people of our state to have their cases resolved efficiently, fairly, and without undue delay. We appreciate all the much-needed assistance of our qualified, capable and experienced judges who travel outside their home counties to hear cases throughout the state, which helps our judiciary serve the public well.”
The ceremony was part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all state judges, in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Missouri Bar. Due to COVID-19 concerns and health precautions, this year’s meeting was held virtually.
Judge Johnson has served as a presiding circuit judge for Christian County since 2015. She previously worked as an attorney with the firm Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson, P.C. in Springfield from 1991-2014. Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in 1985 and graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Law, J.D. in 1988. Johnson also oversees the drug, DWI and veterans treatment courts in the 38th Judicial Circuit.
Judge Growcock has served as circuit judge since Jan. 1, 2017. Prior to going on the bench, she was a shareholder with the law firm Polsinelli, P.C. in Springfield and Kansas City from 2010-2016. Growcock earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in 2001, and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law, with distinction, in 2004, earning her Juris Doctor degree.
