Court cases in Christian County join the ranks of schools, business and activities that will be delayed in response to the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Supreme Court issued an order March 16, effective immediately in response to national and state emergency declarations for the coronavirus pandemic. As a precautionary measure, the Missouri Supreme Court ordered the suspension of many in-person court hearings across the state from March 17-April 3.
Presiding judges in each county are authorized to determine if any exceptions for in-person hearings will be made during the pandemic, as long as the Missouri Supreme Court order is effective. In Christian County, Presiding Judge Laura Johnson said safety and security on Christian County's courthouse campus is the main priority.
"The Circuit Court of Christian County provides a vital service to county citizens, and the judges plan to continue processing essential cases in a manner that is safe to the participants and court staff," Judge Johnson said. "Cases that are able to be delayed without serious impact on the parties may be rescheduled. Pursuant to a recent Supreme Court Order, most in-person hearings are temporarily suspended. The Court will continue to monitor the situation."
Judges are authorized to use all available technologies, including email, teleconferencing and video conferencing, to limit in-person court appearances.
"Despite the suspension of in-person court proceedings, Missouri courts still must carry out the core, constitutional functions of the Missouri judiciary as prescribed by law and continue to uphold the constitutional rights of litigants seeking redress in any Missouri court. Each courthouse should work with local law enforcement and county agencies to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings," the Missouri Supreme Court order authorized by Chief Justice George W. Draper III reads.
Notable exceptions offered in the order include:
-Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of defendants and juveniles
-Trials already in progress
-Proceedings relating to certain orders of protection, such as temporary restraining orders
-Emergency child custody orders
-Procedures directly related to the COVID-19 health emergency
