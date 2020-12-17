Suspected road rage incident reportedly led to gunfire in Ozark

Ozark police are seeking help from the public in investigating a road rage incident that reportedly involved gunfire on a Wednesday evening.
The driver of a black Chevrolet HHR reportedly shot at another driver near the intersection of South Street and South Ninth Street in Ozark at about 5:57 p.m. on Dec. 16.
The vehicle Ozark police are searching for appears to have a missing driver’s side front hubcap.
The person who was allegedly fired upon told police that they do not know the shooting suspect.
It is unclear how many shots were fired from one vehicle to the other. No one was struck by gunfire, but according to the Ozark Police Department, a round struck the headrest on the driver's seat of the vehicle that was fired upon.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the South Street shooting incident is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.
