Ozark’s David Brewer doubts he would have reached the 400-win milestone in his coaching career if he had not made the switch from coaching boys to coaching girls
Brewer made the bold change after 12 seasons coaching boys at Winona and Seymour, in addition to beginning his career as a boys assistant at Strafford for four years. He experienced success, leading Winona to five District championships.
Upon upon returning to Strafford, he took the job as the Lady Indians’ coach and was there for six years, leading him to his current post with the Lady Tigers since 2013.
“I was at a point in the boys portion (of my career) where I didn’t know how much longer I was going to do it,” Brewer said. “Coaching girls revived me a little bit. It’s a different relationship coaching girls than boys. It was a good change for me.”
Brewer is 132-77 in eight seasons at Ozark. He reached the 400-win mark in a win over Branson at the Bolivar Tournament last month.
“It was nice to celebrate it with the girls,” Brewer said. “It makes you reflect and realize how many kids you’ve coached. It’s been a good career.”
The 52-year-old Brewer, who is also Ozark's girls track coach, can’t say if he will still be coaching long enough to get to 500 wins. His two sons, ages 9 and 11, will factor prominently in his decision how many more seasons he will be courtside.
“They’re starting to get serious about sports and they like all sports,” Brewer said. “There’s a lot of time spent chasing them around. You balance what you do with your family and what you need to do (at work). Every year when (the season) is over, you decide what you want to do the next year.
“I didn’t plan on coaching 30 years,” he added. ‘I didn’t know I would coach three years when I started.”
