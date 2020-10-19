With Ozark gaining signature wins over Willard and Kickapoo this past week, it was no surprise to Lady Tigers coach Adeana Brewer that middle blocker Hannah Tadlock triggered the triumphs.
“When she's on, our team is good and other coaches know that, too,” Brewer said. “If we can establish a middle attack, that frees up our other attackers by taking pressure off of them. Our first look is for Hannah to score. When she's established herself, (the opponent’s) middle blocker has to stay with her because they know she's a threat. That opens up holes for us.”
Ozark upset defending COC champion Willard 27-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 last Tuesday and went on to finish third at its Grand Slam Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Tigers (16-10-2) bounced back from being swept by Kickapoo in pool play to sweep the Lady Chiefs for third place.
Tadlock shined at Willard and more specifically opposite middle hitter Maddy Bushnell.
“Bushnell has the chance to take over a match. But Hannah took that away from her,” Brewer said. “I felt she blocked (Bushnell) extremely well.”
Tadlock was motivated by the challenge of going against Bushnell, a Missouri State commit. Last year, Bushnell was an All-COC First-Team choice and Tadlock a Second-Team selection.
“I took it kind of personally because I wanted to show I can be better than an MSU player and beat her,” said Tadlock, who will be club ball teammates with Bushnell this winter for the first time for the 417 Juniors 18-1 Team. “I take a lot of things personally so I can win for my team.
“We had a lot of people say we weren't going to win, so we wanted to prove them wrong,” she added. “I wasn't doing the greatest at first. I was doing okay. But once I saw everybody working hard, I stepped up my game because I wanted to give my all for my team. I think everybody else did that, too. We know we're a strong team now. Our self-confidence has gone through the roof.”
Tadlock is Ozark’s leader at the net. Entering the Grand Slam, she had already set many single-season highs with 174 kills and an average of 2.7 kills a set. her 76 blocks entering the tourney were only six shy of her total from a year ago.
Tadlock is nearing the 500-kills milestone. She had 435 career kills prior to the Grand Slam, to go along with 210 blocks.
She’s doing what she loves, as evidenced by her very demonstrative emotions on the court.
“Volleyball is my passion,” Tadlock said. “It's all I talk about. I only have friends in volleyball. Everything I do is for volleyball. I take school volleyball over school academics.”
“She's super competitive,” Brewer said. “She brings a lot of energy, fire and grit to our team. You've got to have passion in volleyball, with all the momentum (swings). When you have someone with that level of energy, it's contagious.”
Tadlock feeds off her own emotional outbursts, as well, particularly when she’s angry.
“When I get frustrated at myself, I feel like I play harder,” she said. “I don't like being frustrated with myself. But I want to make sure I'm putting the ball down. Sometimes, you just have to be angry to play harder. I was angry about us losing the third set to Willard, so I was going to make sure we won the fourth set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.