January has 31 days, each 24 hours long, totaling 744 hours or 44,640 minutes. That is a lot of time. Throughout this month, we are challenging all library patrons to spend 10 hours reading books or listening to audiobooks.
Love reading and challenges? We hope you’re sold. But if the enjoyment and gratification of logging time spent during leisure reading is not enticing enough, we also have prizes.
Patrons who read and log at least one hour each week will be automatically entered into weekly drawings for $25 Amazon gift cards. Every hour read during the week is an additional entry. A winner will be drawn every Friday.
Need more of an incentive? We understand. That’s why we have added prize packs! Every hour read and logged equals one digital ticket (up to ten tickets) to be used towards the drawing for one of the themed prize packs such as "The Mandalorian," "Among Us Swag," "Air Fryer and Cookbook," "Bullet Journal with Supplies," and "Family Game Night." Increase your chances of winning your prize pack of choice by submitting more digital tickets. Winners will be drawn on Feb. 1.
Excited about those prizes? We thought so. To be eligible for the weekly drawings and prize packs, all reading activity, including listening to audiobooks, must be logged in the Beanstack website, or by accessing the app on a smartphone or tablet. To create a Beanstack account, visit http://christiancountylibrary.beanstack.org.
Ready to participate but not sure where to start? The library is here to help. We have book displays in each library branch and online resources available any time of day. NoveList Plus, Select Reads, New Books Alert and the TumbleBook Library are great resources to find that next favorite book. These databases and more can be found by visiting http://christiancountylibrary.org/research.
The big question is, what can you do with 10 hours? You could take a drive to New Orleans, Louisiana, Columbus, Ohio, or Minneapolis, Minnesota. You could watch all four “Twilight” movies, or the first four “Harry Potter” movies, or almost all three “Lord of the Rings” movies. Or, you could take those 600 minutes and win some prizes.
