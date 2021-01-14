Billings has bounced back from having its opener postponed due to a Wellness Break at school, being blown out by 31 points twice in the first week of the season and losing senior forward Kyler Tennis to an injury.
Entering the Wildcats’ semifinal matchup against Marionville (8-4) tonight at 7:30 at the Crane Tournament, coach Kendall Tilley’s bunch is 10-4.
Billings has won four in a row since giving up a 20-point halftime lead and losing to Forsyth in the semifinal round of the Walnut Grove Tournament.
“We’re playing better,” Tilley said. “But we’ve played some average teams. We haven’t played a team like Forsyth since we lost to them. The competition is going to get better.The semifinal and the final rounds of this tournament are going to be tough because there are four good teams left. Every team can beat each other.”
Tennis stretched a ligament in an ankle against Lighthouse Christian at the Walnut Grove Tournament on Dec. 26. He made a brief return against New Covenant on Jan. 8 and contributed six points while making both of his 3-point attempts, to go along three rebounds and three steals.
But Tennis was back in street clothes earlier this week for Billings’ first-round rout of Pierce City.
Tilley isn’t sure if Tennis will play this week or not.
“When he played a little (against New Covenant), it bothered him too much,” Tilley said. “He said, ‘I would rather wait until I’m 100 percent than play at 40 percent.’ He can’t jump off of it or land on it. He didn’t want to hurt the team and if you’re not out there being effective, you need to sit. I don’t know if we’ll have him in this tournament or not. Hopefully, we get him back when we start conference play in a couple of weeks.”
Tennis is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds a night.
Tennis’ injury may seriously jeopardizes his chance to join teammate Colton Plowman in the Wildcats’ 1,000-point club. He currently has 811 points. Also within reach for him is 500 career rebounds. He has 448.
After the Crane Tournament, Billings will have nine regular-season games remaining. However, the Wildcats may not play School of the Ozarks the first week of the February. The Patriots have not played this season due to COVID-19 and insiders at Point Lookout report they will likely cancel their remaining games, as well.
The Billings-Marionville is a rematch from Districts a year ago, when the Wildcats won 65-56. The Wildcats beat the Comets three times last season.
In tonight’s other semifinal at the Crane Tournament, the host Pirates (9-4) play Clever (5-7) at 6.
