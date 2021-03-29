Wrestling season was nearly a full month longer than ever before this winter, but the extra weeks on the mat didn’t have a big impact on Hunter Tennison’s time on the mound.
Per usual, Tennison stopped throwing the first week of February.
“For the past couple of years, I’ve started pitching lessons in December and stopped in February,” Tennison said, while looking ahead to his senior season as Ozark’s undisputed ace. “That keeps my arm warm and loose for the spring.
“I went down to the football field and threw some long-toss with (fellow wrestler) Brock Sundlie and I found time to get my bands in (for flexibility), but during tournament weeks no baseball at all,” he added.
Tennison’s sole focus to finish his wrestling career with a 285-pound, Class 4 state championship was aided by the communication between Ozark wrestling coach Tod Sundlie and Tigers baseball coach Justin Sundlie.
The Sundlie brothers agreed Tennison didn’t need to be thinking about baseball while going for gold in wrestling.
“We told Hunter (baseball) was going to be here for him after wrestling,” Justin Sundlie said.
A strong spring and Tennison will be regarded as one of the best three-sport athletes Ozark has ever had. In addition to his success wrestling, he was a Class 5 All-State selection in football last fall.
Tennison threw 11 innings for Ozark as a sophomore two years ago. He struck out 15 and walked 10 while recording a 2.55 ERA. During summer ball last year for Ozark’s 18U outfit, the right-hander was 5-3 with a 2.98 ERA, while fanning 67 and walking 22 in 42.1 innings.
“He throws hard and has a good breaking ball and good changeup,” Sundlie said. “On his really good days, he’ll have his breaking ball going and is mixing things up. That’s when he’s fun to watch. He’s not just trying to throw it by you. He’s going to throw a breaking ball and move his fastball around.
“In Class 6 baseball, you’re not going to throw 80-85 mph by a lot of people. They’re going to hit it,” Sundlie added. “Hunter understands that and that’s why he’s going to be effective.”
