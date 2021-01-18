BRANSON — The longer the showdown between Ozark’s Hunter Tennison and Monett’s Harrison Merriman lasted, the more Tennison felt in control.
“I feel I was more conditioned throughout the match,” Tennison said.
Tennison indeed proved stronger to the finish and was a 7-4 tie-breaker victor versus in the 285 final at the Branson Tournament on Saturday. It was a matchup of unbeatens that lived up to all the hype.
Tennison forced overtime with a takedown in the third period.
Throughout the match, Merriman wasn’t able to score a point on an escape, as Tennison held him down. Meanwhile, Tennison was able to escape with relative ease.
“I had to put all my body on him to hold him down. It ended up doing the job,” Tennison said. “Our coaches have taught me all year how to keep guys down. I relied on my coaches and trusted everything they say. I was confident I could get a foot up and (escape). As soon as I felt I could get both my feet up, I knew I could get away.”
Tennison, who improved to 30-0, has steered far from complacency all season.
“I’m going to go to practices and still listen to my coaches,” he said. “I always think 1-0. I don’t care about records, I don’t care about brackets or anything like that.”
Likewise, Braxton Strick has been mindful to respect all his foes on his way to a 30-0 record. The 138-pound sophomore recorded four first-period pins in four matches on his way to a gold medal.
“I treat all my opponents like they’re the same,” Strick said. “Whether they’re the best wrestler in the country or the worst, I want to go out there and do my stuff every match. I try to be humble about everything and keep doing my thing.”
Elijah Maskrod gave the Tigers a third champion by taking the 132 title. He had an eventful day while winning all five of his matches, but nearly cost himself a win by being late to check in.
“I thought they were skipping 132 because I saw 145 (on the board), so I went to the bathroom. When I came back, my match was up,” Maskrod said. “The coaches were like, ‘Where were you?’ If you don’t show up for your third call, they’ll scratch you and you lose that match. So, it was nerve wracking and I had a rough start that match.”
Maskrod, who is 28-6, won three matches by decision.
“I needed that,” he said. “It helped me expand my lungs a little bit. I got to sweat off a lot of water. It was a good meet for me.”
In the final, a hammer-lock set Maskrod up for a pin against Smithville’s J.T. O’Rourke in 3:40.
“When you get that locked up, it’s a super powerful position,” he said. “You have their arm behind his back and are able to push down with all of your weight onto him.”
Ozark’s Thomas Rushing was a runner-up at 170, while Jordan Hurst (126) and Riley Newsom (160) were third.
