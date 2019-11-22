A food pantry opened its doors, and volunteers packed the place to make sure their neighbors in Christian County will have a good Thanksgiving.
Least Of These food pantry held an open-to-the-public packing event on Nov. 21. Volunteers packed 1,000 Thanksgiving meal kits to be distributed in Ozark and Nixa. Anyone who wanted to help was invited to line up and assemble all of the provisions for a Thanksgiving meal as they moved station-to-station through the warehouse.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” said Kristy Carter, Director of Development for Least Of These. “The community comes together to help our neighbors in need. We welcome all ages for the packing and seeing the joy in the faces of young and old is priceless.”
Qualified Christian County families have been signing up for Thanksgiving baskets for more than a month.
“We are prepared to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving Baskets which include the staples for a Thanksgiving meal,” said Bonnie Schooler, Least Of These Executive Director. “The families we serve are so thankful for the wonderful community support to make this possible.”
Least Of These, Inc. is the only full service food pantry serving approximately 840 Christian County families (2,300 people) on average per month. The pantry provides food and clothing at no cost to Christian County residents in need. For more information, visit http://www.leastofthesefoodpantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.