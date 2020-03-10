March is a month of subtle changes and gentle awakenings. A warm March day will get us outdoors, where we sometimes find buds ready to burst open with tiny leaves and other timidly growing spring greenery.
Just as these signs convince us that spring is here and the unending slowness of winter is over, warm spring breezes turn into cold, sharp winds that freeze you to the bone. A beautiful day filled with sunshine can be followed by a day of single digits and snow covering the tender green shoots. March days tease us and then remind us that winter is still around, though growing weak. Spring will win this tug-of-war.
When outside during the warm days of March, look for colors of spring in tiny wild flowers bursting through decayed leaves. I look forward to the first trilling sounds of the spring peeper frog, because I know they will be followed by the haunting sound of the whippoorwill, the blooming of the sarvisberry and redbuds followed by the flowering dogwood. An Ozarks spring is certainly worth waiting for.
NEW REGULATIONS FOR LANDOWNER HUNTING PERMITS
If you are a landowner who is used to getting free or discounted deer and turkey permits to hunt your property, there are some changes you need to be aware of. This year, resident landowners with 20 or more contiguous acres must submit their property information to the Missouri Department of Conservation before receiving their landowner permits.
You will need proof of your land ownership and boundaries of your property or properties to be hunted. This will provide MDC and permit vendors with records of landowners and members of their household who qualify.
It is because of the misuse of landowner permits and their privileges that MDC has had to go to this new system. For more information and to register, visit http://mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits, call (573) 522-0107 and select Option 1, or email permits@mdc.mo.gov.
A REAL CHALLENGE
If you enjoy challenges, then try taking a turkey with a bow this spring. Use your ears to locate them, your eyes to tell you where they are going and your legs to get yourself between where they are and where they want to be. Wait for them to get there, draw when they’re not looking and pick a spot.
I can almost guarantee you that if they could smell, you would never shoot one with a bow or a shotgun. Yes, it’s tough hunting, but the challenge is worth it.
THEY DID WHAT?
The ancient Greeks prized white teeth, especially among men. They cleaned their teeth with powders from ground deer antlers, deer hooves, crabs, eggshells, and lizard livers. Yuck!
FISHING WITH SMARTPHONES
Fishermen won’t hop on their boat without having their smartphone in their pocket. That’s due in part to us needing to prove the size of the catch to our friends on Instagram or Facebook.
Fishing apps have become a staple for modern day anglers. Go online and search fishing apps and you will find hundreds of options both free and for sale that allow you to use your smartphone for a whole lot more than texting, calling and taking pictures.
A FISHERMAN’S PRAYER
Dear Lord, grant me the serenity to accept the size of the fish I catch, the courage not to lie about it, and the wisdom to know that none of my fishing buddies would believe me anyway.
-Amen
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.