We are all in different stages of dealing with this pandemic – some are still in denial, some are in all out prepper mode, while others are being “optimistically cautious.”
I’m not a doctor, but what the doctors are telling us is that the goal is to lower the rate of spread before this gets much worse. A rapid spread could make things difficult for all. Hospitals could be overwhelmed like they have been in other countries.
In the meantime, one of the best things we can probably do during this time is go fishing and keep the social distancing requirements. Angling is usually a sport of low human density, lots of fresh air and plenty of sunshine, all of which give us the best shot at staying healthy. The same might be said of spring turkey hunting, deer shed hunting, looking for mushrooms, canoeing, kayaking, hiking or camping. Getting outdoors is good for your body and soul. It also helps us reduce stress, something most of us can use right now.
MAKE YOURSELF SOME SNACK STICKS
Here’s something else you can do during this time of self-imposed isolation during this difficult time of dealing with coronavirus. I like to take my older venison burger and make snack sticks out of it, which I enjoy when I am out fishing, sitting in a turkey blind, hiking, camping or when I’m around the house.
Hi Mountain Seasonings makes snack stick kits that have everything you need to make them, along with easy to follow instructions. Each box has seasoning, cure packets and casings. I have one of Hi Mountain’s Big Shot Jerky and Sausage Guns that works great for stuffing the casings with the burger. You can choose from 14 different delicious flavors from mild to hot. I use my smoker to cook them, but if you don’t have one, just use your oven.
Rather than go to a store, right now you are better off going to https://himtnjerky.comto order what you want. Just follow the easy instructions. It doesn’t take that long to make them. They are a lot better tasting and cheaper than those you buy.
CRAPPIE TRICK
If crappie fishing’s tough, try this trick. Attach a minnow to a No. 4-style hook about 3 or 4 feet under a small to medium size bobber and without any other kind of weight. Cast it out and the minnow will drop very slowly through the water.
If you don’t get a bite, gently sweep the rod tip 3 or 4 feet, pulling the minnow right back to the surface so it can fall through the water again. The sight of that slowly falling, struggling minnow is usually more than a finicky crappie can resist.
HIKING IN A FISHING VEST
A lightweight fishing vest is ideal for you hikers. It can hold virtually everything needed. Fishing vests have a large back pocket and several medium-sized front pockets with some small pockets above them.
Use the back pocket for a lightweight rain coat, parka jacket or lunch. The medium-sized front pockets will hold a map, hiking guide, bird book, small pair of binoculars, trail snack, extra socks, smart phone or GPS. The small upper pockets will hold medicine packets, insect repellant and small tubes of sunscreen.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.”
—Susan Taylor
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
