I dearly love hunting, especially deer, so November to me is a very special time of year. November allows me the opportunity to hunt deer with my bow, my rifle and my muzzleloader.
The firearms season during the rut is especially important to me. It means the grand tradition of deer camp with friends, kids and grandkids. It’s a special time with special traditions, lots of memories and hopefully many more to come.
Before and after that time I am usually hunting alone, and that is special time in its own way. There’s just something special about sitting in a deer stand and being a part of the forest. The birds go about their daily activities not knowing you are watching. If you’re lucky, a turkey, fox or a bobcat might come walking through. Busy squirrels rustling in the leaves on the forest floor can sometimes magically turn into a 10-point buck.
November is also the month we celebrate Thanksgiving and a time to be especially thankful to the One who created the great outdoors for all of us to enjoy and make memories, whether you are a deer hunter or not.
Watch the barometric pressure
Deer can sense a sharp drop in barometric pressure, which usually means a storm is coming. Anticipating the bad weather, deer will actively feed to fill their bellies before heading for cover and bedding down to wait out the storm. You should do everything you possibly can to be out there during those few hours leading up to and throughout the weather change, because it will greatly increase your odds of seeing deer.
And now you know
The first “federal” law concerning wildlife was passed in 1776. Deer seasons were partially closed in all of the southeastern states except Georgia, and with good reason. Deer hides were a staple trade item in colonial times. In 1748, South Carolina alone shipped 160,000 deer hides to England. And now you know what you might not have known.
How to tell if someone loves the outdoors
You can tell if someone loves the outdoors if their phone quacks, grunts or gobbles instead of rings. The only shirts they wear that aren’t camouflage have ducks, bucks, turkeys, or fish on them. Their favorite smell is doe in heat or gun oil. And, their fishing boat cost more and goes faster than their truck that tows it.
Duck hunting tip
When you’re out hunting ducks, you probably call a lot to bring in the flocks, but try calling intermittently with more variety and it might work better for you. When in doubt, call less.
A question for you
Where will you be when the weather is nasty? Will you be in staying dry and warm watching TV, or out there dressed for the weather where the big bucks, flocks of ducks and fish are still doing their thing?
Strange folk remedy
Before modern medicine people actually believed in and used some pretty strange things to cure what ailed them.To cure a headache, they would tie a string around a buzzard’s head and wear it around their neck. You can try that but I would make sure the buzzard is dead.
Something to think about
“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature–the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”
-Rachel Carson
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
