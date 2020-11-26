Today we celebrate Thanksgiving. We should be really thankful we live in a country where we still have freedoms—freedom to express our thoughts and beliefs, freedom to vote for whoever or whatever we want, freedom to bear arms and freedom to worship as we please. That’s the reason Pilgrims came to America.
There is no other holiday so characteristically American as Thanksgiving.
This Thanksgiving, we also need to be thankful for our healthcare workers and first responders who have been on the front lines during this year of pandemic. We need to be thankful for our law enforcement people as they continue to deal with protests and civil unrest. As always, be thankful for our military men and women who have served or are serving this great country.
God bless America and God bless all of you. Have a happy Thanksgiving!
NATIVE AMERICAN SAYING
“Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way.”
BLESSINGS
God sure has blessed me. I still marvel at all His creations when I am on the water or in the woods across this great land.
When I am on the water as the sun starts to set below the horizon after a great day of fishing, sitting around a campfire watching the flames dance or in a deer stand when the morning light awakens the wildlife, I am blessed. When I see a rainbow, fall colors on an autumn day or snowcapped mountains, I am blessed. When I smell a spring rain, frying fish or wood smoke drifting through the air, I am blessed. When I hear a turkey gobble, the rattling of antlers or the call of a loon, I look up and say thanks for all my blessings.
LOONEY LAW
There are lots of laws still on the books in cities and states across America that are just a little bit looney. Did you know it is illegal in Fairbanks, Alaska, for two moose to have sex on city sidewalks? I just wouldn’t want to be the one that has to go tell the moose they can’t be doing that.
Have you ever seen a mad bull moose? That would not make him very happy.
DON’T GIVE UP
If you didn’t get a deer yet, don’t give up. There are more opportunities to get your deer.
The regular firearms season ended Nov. 24, but archery season is back open. Youth season is Nov. 27-29. Antlerless-only season opens in some counties Dec. 4, and the alternative methods hunting season opens Dec. 26.
DEER HUNTING IS PRICELESS
Venison is pretty cheap meat compared to what you pay for meat in the grocery store. Just hope your wife doesn’t start figuring the cost of all your hunting equipment and clothing, gas to get there, license and tags—the list goes on, and so will she.
Just smile and say, “Honey, deer hunting is priceless!”
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. and was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2019 for his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his articles and radio shows.
