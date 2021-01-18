With all the uncertainty this past year has brought, the Great Outdoors and all it offers provided a host of benefits to help deal with everything. The outdoors provided a place of peace and relaxation, quality time with family and loved ones, and even the simple, calming effect of nature.
Thanks in part to a pandemic, many people in southwest Missouri discovered all the Ozarks has to offer as new or returning participants. Common reasons for getting started included canceled vacations and summer plans, more flexible schedules while working from home and inspiration from family and friends.
They overcame a variety of barriers including inexperience, lack of equipment and not having someone to go with them into nature. Benefits these people liked most about fishing, boating, hunting, camping and hiking included the calmness of nature, enjoyment and mental wellness.
Newcomers overwhelmingly say they plan to continue enjoying the outdoors.
Personal motivations for continued participation include social connection with loved ones, the challenge of the activities and the connection to nature they offer. Make this the year you discover our Ozarks outdoor traditions.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity”
―John Muir
AND NOW YOU KNOW
Would you believe that the lipstick used by women of the Elizabethan era was made from a mixture of ground cochineal insects, which produces a vibrant red color, and egg whites? The insects were first used by the Mayans and Aztecs for dyeing fabrics. In fact, the carmine acid from these insects produces such a good dye that it is still sometimes used today in lipsticks, candy, yogurt, fruit juices and ice cream. YUCK! And now you know what you probably didn’t know.
MAN’S BEST FRIEND
The dog is more adept than any other species at understanding human cues and knowing what is expected of it in response. It’s this teamwork that is the captivating element of hunting with a dog, playing fetch, sitting quietly at your feet or smothering you with kisses when you come home.
The dog is our companion, our friend, our partner. They are there to share our joy and our sadness. They listen to our worries and lick away the tears. They retrieve the game we harvest and keep us company on a fishing trip. All they want from us is our love, a pat on the head, a kind word or for us to scratch their belly.
START SCOUTING NOW
As soon as possible after deer season is over in your area, get out and start scouting for next year. Main deer trails stand out like road maps in the winter woods. Secondary trails are also very visible, as are rubs and leftover scrapes from this season. You can identify cover types, travel corridors, terrain, water sources and feeding patterns.
Larry Whiteley was born and raised in Nixa. He is a member of the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in honor of his more than 40 years of communicating the great outdoors all over the world through his outdoor articles and radio shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.