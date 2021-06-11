Everyone likes something free when there’s no catch to it. This weekend you can have something free. It’s fun and could change your life.
However, there is a catch to it. The catch is fish of all sizes and shapes in lakes, rivers and streams all over the Ozarks.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is once again having Free Fishing Days June 12-13, where residents and non-residents of Missouri can fish without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park day tag. Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep.
Why not take a friend or family member who has never been fishing this weekend? You just might get them hooked on the great sport of fishing. It’s a gift that will last them a lifetime.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there'd be a shortage of fishing poles.”
—Doug Larson
CATFISH BAIT
The next time you decide to go catfishing, instead of taking stink bait or messy worms, try this: take equal parts of peanut butter and flour. Roll the mixture into balls big enough to cover your hook. The catfish love it, and if you get hungry, you will, too.
CRAWDAD FISHING
Have you ever caught crawdads with a rod and reel? It’s a slow way to get a bunch of bait to fish with, or a mess of crawdads to boil up and eat. It’s slow, but it sure is fun!
Simply hook a piece of fish or meat to the line and drop it in where crawdads live. They usually hang onto the bait long enough to be reeled in. A chicken neck in a minnow trap is a fast way to catch a lot of crawdads.
FLAG DAY
Flag Day is Monday, June 14. It is not an official federal holiday. In today’s world, you probably won’t see any news media coverage of this day, and that’s a shame, because I personally feel they should.
I wouldn’t see it anyway, because I don’t watch the news anymore. You probably won’t see anything about it on Facebook or any other social media. I don’t waste my time and do that either.
As a veteran, I fly our flag every day in honor of those who served and died for our country. I am saddened by what I see happening to our country and the flag that it represents. I do not understand anyone who would dishonor our flag in any way. Why can’t we all just get along? It’s not too late for us to get back to being a great country.
I personally will continue to say, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has communicated about the great outdoors across America through newspapers, magazines, blogs and a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
