Most of us enjoy getting outdoors on long Memorial Day weekends. It’s a great time to plan a fishing trip, a camping and hiking adventure, or a long weekend playing in the water of your favorite lake, river or stream. It’s just a great time to get outdoors and make memories.
This year, getting outdoors will help us forget for a little while that we are still fighting a pandemic. It will hopefully let us forget the negative news and politics for a few short days. It will let us forget during this long weekend all the work that needs to be done and bills that need to be paid.
But let us not forget why we celebrate Memorial Day. Like Christmas, the real reason for why we celebrate it gets lost in marketing campaigns trying to get you to spend your hard earned money. It is intended to be a special day set aside to honor those who gave their lives while serving in our armed forces fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today. Let us not get so busy on Memorial Day weekend that we don’t take time to thank and honor these men and women. We might not have the freedoms we enjoy today if they had not given the ultimate sacrifice.
SOME THINGS TO REMEMBER
"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived."
–George S. Patton
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it."
–Unknown
GOVERNMENT STUDY
In a recent study by the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Department of Commerce, it was found that of non-hunting Americans, more than 54 percent observe wildlife, 17 percent photograph wildlife, 63 percent feed birds and 26 percent feed other wildlife.
SIMPLE CAMPING
In most cases when you go camping, the temptation is to bring so many gadgets and supplies that you’ll have plenty of options for eating, sleeping and dressing.
That may feel like the right thing to do, but it takes up precious packing space.
Eat simple foods, dress in simple clothes and you don’t need to bring a laptop with you, either. Resist the temptation to overpack with what you don’t need, then you’ll have more space for things you’ll actually use. You’ll also have more time for relaxing, sitting around the campfire, going fishing or taking a hike.
CAMPING AND STARGAZING
If you like to spend time stargazing when camping like I do, then you need to choose the right campsite. You want a place as far away from city lights as possible.
Plan your trip during a new moon when the moon isn’t visible at all, which helps with seeing even more stars. Also, try to stargaze when humidity is low. The drier the air, the more easily stars can be seen.
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has been communicating about the great outdoors across America through newspapers, magazines and blogs, as well as a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.