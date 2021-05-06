I fish to watch the sunrise or sunset over the water. I fish to see deer or turkey at the water’s edge. I fish to hear the sound of an eagle in a bright blue sky who, like me, is out fishing, too. I fish to feel the cool wind in my face and the warm sun on my back.
I fish because it has created lifelong friendships. I fish sometimes just to be alone and escape this crazy world today of politics and pandemics for just a little while. The fishing itself is good for my heart and my soul.
I fish because of the opportunity to feed my family and enjoy a special moment in time with them as we make memories that will last forever. All of these reasons are why I fish.
SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT
“Fishing provides that connection with the whole living world. It gives you the opportunity of being totally immersed, turning back into yourself in a good way. A form of meditation, some form of communion with levels of yourself that are deeper than the ordinary self.”
–Ted Hughes.
BIG BASS FOOD
Bass are opportunistic feeders and don't tend to stay around where they can't find food. They will eat almost anything moving. Crayfish, insects, lizards, frogs, mice, small fish and snakes can all be part of a big bass menu. Big bass also eat baby ducklings and injured birds struggling on the water.
NATURALLY ORGANIC
I am amazed at all the organic foods you see in grocery stores nowadays. The prices kind of amaze me, too.
Organic foods are those free of antibiotics, growth hormones or other drugs. According to the USDA, they can’t be genetically modified or in any other way unnaturally "enhanced."
That means I have enjoyed naturally organic foods for many years from the deer, ducks and turkey I hunt. Then there’s the fish I catch and frogs I gig, as well as wild mushrooms, nuts and wild blackberries I gather. The exercise I get while harvesting my own naturally organic foods is also important, and the foods I get from nature are a whole lot cheaper.
CAMPING TIPS
If you find yourself in emergency wilderness survival mode, the elastic band of your underwear makes a perfect slingshot for shooting small game.
The urgency of a late night bathroom trip is directly proportional to the outside temperature, how complicated it is to get out of your mummy sleeping bag and how many layers of clothes you have on.
Don’t try to make friends with raccoons. They will just charge at you, steal your food and then go laugh about it with their buddies.
Sometimes while camping you will discover that waterproof clothing isn’t quite waterproof, non-stick pans aren’t, one-size-fits-all doesn’t, anything bug-proof isn’t and waterproof matches aren’t.
Seriously though, camping is a whole lot of fun, so go make memories.
For more than 40 years, Nixa native Larry Whiteley has been communicating about the great outdoors across America through newspapers, magazines and blogs, as well as a syndicated radio show heard in all 50 states and around the world on the American Forces Radio Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.