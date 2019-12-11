“The Mystery Hour” late night talk show has announced a partnership with RIP Medical Debt to abolish $2.7 million in medical debt in the Ozarks by raising $27,000. The Great Ozarks Forgive-a-Thon will cover fifteen counties in the Ozarks, including Greene, Christian, Stone, Taney, Polk, Dallas, Webster, Dade, Lawrence, Barry, McDonald, Newton, Jasper, Barton, and Vernon.
RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organization that uses donations to buy large bundles of medical debt and then forgive that debt with no tax consequences to donors or recipients. They are able to purchase the medical debt, on average, for one penny on the dollar. Those that qualify to receive the debt forgiveness either earn less than two times the federal poverty level, have debts that are 5 percent or more of annual income, or are facing insolvency.
“We are proud to partner with The Mystery Hour,” said RIP Medical Debt co-founder Craig Antico. “The Ozarks has great need when it comes to poverty and medical debt. This will make a life-changing difference for so many in the region.”
Antico announced the campaign in an interview on “The Mystery Hour” taped in front of a live audience in Springfield. The campaign has raised more than $3,700 since Nov. 30.
“A donation of one dollar is truly multiplied 100 times. We saw this as an opportunity for the community to come together to have an incredible impact on others in the community,” said “The Mystery Hour” host Jeff Houghton. “When I first heard about RIP Medical Debt, I was inspired, but then I learned that you can direct your campaign to your immediate area and I knew I needed to start something here in this place that I love that also has great need.”
RIP Medical Debt formed in 2014 by Antico and Jerry Ashton, two former executives in medical debt collections. They have now forgiven more than $900 million in medical debt through organizations and individuals creating campaigns in their communities. “What I love most about it is the personal touch,” Houghton said. “Those that have their debt abolished receive a letter alerting them that this crushing debt has been forgiven. I can’t wait, knowing that later this winter there will be people in the Ozarks who open their mail to that surprise.”
The Great Ozarks Forgive-A-Thon runs through the month of December. Individuals can donate, or learn more at http://www.themysteryhour.com/forgiveathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.