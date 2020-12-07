For Lacy, whose last name is intentionally withheld from this story, the Least Of These food pantry is a safety net for the tough months. She’s going to school to become a nurse, but through no fault of her own, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in her studies.
“I am a medical assistant and I’m also a student. I’m out of work right now, so this is a huge, huge, huge blessing for us,” she said.
Lacy and her husband have four children of their own. They fostered and then adopted two more children about two years ago, making their household a family of eight. She’s working for a steadier income that, combined with her husband’s work, will support the whole family.
In a way, she will one day pay forward the help that’s been given to her, but she needs to complete nursing school first.
“I started everything and then COVID hit,” Lacy said. “I start back in January. I’m excited. I wish I was there to help right now. Right now, I’m just kind of on the sidelines. I want to be there to help, because I just started my learning, but there is nothing I can do before I’m done with school.”
Kids need food to learn and grow, but sometimes the ends don’t meet at the end of the bank statement. It’s months like these where Lacy can turn to Least Of These for help with about a week’s worth of food each month to keep a house of hungry teenagers fed.
Kristy Carter, the director of Least Of These, said it’s common for first-time clients to be very emotional, upset and sad like Lacy was when they first contact the organization about assistance.
Least Of These, Inc., is a full-service food pantry in Ozark that provides about a week’s worth of groceries to families in need from across Christian County each month. Clients go through a screening and qualification process before they are given assistance.
“I cried the first time I came here--I just was overwhelmed with the amount of help and support that we go,” Lacy said. “We come here when we need to, and on months that we don’t and things are good, we don’t.”
Lacy and her family have even donated kids clothes and toys back to Least Of These when they are outgrown, but sometimes they still need some help with food security.
“It’s definitely changed my mindset,” she said.
There are plenty of families just like Lacy’s in Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding reaches of Christian County, and if you look at the intake at Least Of These, there are more each day.
“There is a big need,” Carter said. “We’ve seen a 120-percent increase from March to November versus 2019. Families are getting food that need it, which is great, and we’re very thankful that the community continues to support us, so that we can do that.”
Between March and November of 2019, Least Of These distributed about 650,000 pounds of food. From March to November 2020, the total jumped to more than 1.4 million pounds.
Unemployment spiked about 12 percent in Christian County in April, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. In October 2020, it’s estimated that the rate fell back to 2.8 percent. However, that doesn’t measure the number of people who are under-employed, meaning they are working low-paying jobs that are below our outside their skill level or education level. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics has no means to measure underemployment, “because of the difficulty of developing an objective set of criteria which could be readily used in a monthly household survey.”
If you can’t measure underemployment, it’s hard to determine what sort of impact it has on an economy, whether that’s the national economy or the Christian County economy. Anecdotally, there are clients at Least Of These who are working part-time hours or who had their wages otherwise cut in 2020.
“One of the biggest things that we’re seeing are new families who are in need. In November alone, we had 77 new families reach out to us seeking food assistance. What we’re seeing is the middle class—if they have lost a job or they’ve been off because of COVID sickness, or they’ve been off because of their kids or whatever—those are the ones who are falling into the categories of needing assistance,” Carter said.
The unemployment rate in Christian County is falling, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that families will snap out of poverty or a state of food insecurity.
“The numbers don’t lie. There definitely is a need and the need is continuing to grow,” Carter said.
The term “food security,” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in this case means “access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life.” Food insecurity, according to the Missouri Hunger Atlas, occurs when persons lack the resources for food purchases. Most food insecure households avoid falling under the “hunger” classification by relying on a narrow range of foods acquired through public and private assistance programs.
Prior to COVID-19, the Missouri Poverty Report, put out annually by Missourians to End Poverty, put Christian County’s population of food uncertain individuals at about 11 percent of the U.S. Censes-estimated population of about 88,500. The same report puts Christian County’s poverty rate at about 8.6 percent, and while poverty and food insecurity are often linked, they aren’t always the same.
Unemployment, poverty and food uncertainty rates are tracked month-to-month, but it’s difficult to estimate how long it will take any given family to work its way out of needing help with food.
“We don’t know for how long they’re going to need that assistance,” Carter said. “I don’t think that any of us fully understand the effects of this pandemic yet.”
Least Of These relies on donations from the public and the help of volunteers to make its food operations go. Additionally, the food pantry is collecting financial donations for its Adopt-A-Child for Christmas program, which will help put $100 Walmart gift cards in the hands of children who may not otherwise have Christmas gifts because of their families’ financial situations.
You can give directly to Least Of These by going to http://leastofthesefoodpantry.org/donate. You can also find information on donating food items on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Need help?
If you live in Christian County and are in need of food, call Least Of These at (417) 724-2500 to discuss qualifications and arrange for food pickup.
Want to help?
Text “Feeding People” to (417) 815-2020
