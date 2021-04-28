Have you noticed a beautiful butterfly on the north end of the Finley River Park? It’s called “The Butterfly Effect,” and was designed by Ozark High School sophomore Victoria Lovett for her National Honor Society service project.
Lovett and other students spent a weekend in April painting the butterfly wings. Now, they invite anyone to enjoy the art and take a picture with the wings.
“The reason that I chose this project is because I knew that it would inspire change and involvement within our community,” Lovett said. “It makes my heart overflow with joy whenever I get to help others, and this butterfly would allow me to do just that.”
Other National Honor Society projects students completed include making masks for people in the community, hosting canned food drives, organizing a gift wrapping event for Harmony House, picking up litter along the road, and book drives for low income students.
“The Butterfly Effect” was inspired by an artist named Tasha Wahl. Similar interactive murals are going up across the country, and are being used to encourage donation projects in their communities. Lovett is using her Ozark painting to place more trash cans at the Ozark Community Center. You can find more information and photos of “The Butterfly Effect” by searching @butterflyeffectozark on Instagram, or by using the social media hashtag #butterflyeffect.
