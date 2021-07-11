Visitation will be on Monday, July 12, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee, Missouri. Funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phill Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hitt Cemetery in Arbor, Missouri.
Thirman David White II, son of Thirman David and Brenda (Dooley) White was born Jan. 5,1973, in Chaffee, Missouri, and departed this life on July 5, 2021, at Lake Taneycomo in Taney County, Missouri, at the age of 48.
Mr. White enjoyed fishing, camping, drawing and spending time with family.
Besides his parents, Mr. White is survived by one son: Jordan White of Chaffee; two daughters: Shelby Lands of Chaffee, Lara White of Jackson, Missouri; one brother: Mitchell (Amy) White of Arbor, Missouri; three nephews: Austin, Cameron, Colton White; one niece: Ashley White; one grandchild: Leighanna White; and three special cousins: Erin Glueck, Riley Dicks, and Zayne Turner.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.