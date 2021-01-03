A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Chadwick Cemetery under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. The family requests that everyone in attendance at the graveside service please wear a mask. Friends are welcome to pay their respects to Tom from 12-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark.
Thomas C. Abney, Jr., 74 of Ozark, passed away Dec. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 19, 1946, in Willow Springs, the son of Thomas C. Abney, Sr. and Laura (Jens) Abney.
On Aug. 7, 1982, Tom was united in marriage to Vergie Walker.
Tom served his country in U.S. Air Force. He later worked in maintenance at Zenith, Evangel University and CoxHealth. Tom was a member of First Pentecostal Church in Chadwick, where he was the sound technician.
Survivors include: his wife, Vergie Abney of Ozark; his daughter, Debra Secrest; his granddaughter, Kristin Long and husband Myles; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends; and his buddies, Millie, his dog and Spock, his cat.
