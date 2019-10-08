A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Adams Funeral Home in Ozark with Dr. Wade Bridges officiating.
Thomas Donald Gilbert, 81, of Lampe, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. He was born Aug. 22,1938, in Oakland, California, the son of Leonard and Frances Lillian (Hare) Gilbert. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
In 1977, he married the love of his life, Estia Mae Bramhill. They have had 42 years together, with Thomas always looking for ways to make her happy and take care of her. He enjoyed his children, and loved for his grandchildren to be near him. Fishing was his hobby, and he was able to enjoy the lake for the past 20 years.
Survivors include: His wife, Estia; stepchildren, Eileen Stacy, Gary Meisner, Jerry Meisner, and Randy Bramhill and their spouses; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Brown; a sister, Diana Brown; and many other relatives and friends. His parents as well as a brother, J.R. Brown preceded him in death.
