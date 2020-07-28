Three people were injured in an accident on Highway 125 near Chadwick July 26, including a woman who had to be flown from the accident scene.
Kathleen Hughey, 29, of Taneyville sustained serious injuries in an accident that happened about a mile and a half north of Chadwick at 11:48 a.m. Sunday. Hughey was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima that was struck head on by an oncoming vehicle.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randy S. Nicholson, 23, of Miller was driving southbound from Oldfield toward Chadwick in a 1997 GMC Yukon. Nicholson’s SUV crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and sideswiped an oncoming 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. The Yukon carried on and hit Hughey’s Nissan sedan head on.
All three vehicles traveled off the eastern edge of the highway and stopped.
According to the Highway Patrol, Hughey was taken by helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Nicholson suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
A passenger in the Tahoe, an 8-year-old girl from Taneyville, was moderately hurt and taken by ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. The driver of the Tahoe, 34-year-old Jacklyn Roy of Rogersville, was reportedly unhurt.
According to the crash report from the Highway Patrol, Hughey was not wearing a seat belt at the time the accident happened.
