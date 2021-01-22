Ozark's girls basketball team advanced to the championship game at the Bolivar Tournament by beating Branson 50-25 Thursday.
The win was the 400th of Lady Tigers coach David Brewers career.
Ozark (8-8), which has won four in a row to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season, faces Willard (14-1) in the final Friday.
Nixa falls to Republic
Nixa's girls basketball team lost 79-75 in overtime to Republic at the Nixa Invitational Tournament.
Ali Kamies' 19 points topped the Lady Eagles.
Ozark edged by Neosho
Ozark's wrestling team fell 35-30 to Neosho on Thursday.
In the marquee matchup of the night, the Tigers' Braxton Strick moved from 138 to 145 to meet Eli Zar. Both were champions at the Branson Tournament last weekend. Strick emerged with an 8-4 victory to up his record to 32-0.
Ozark's Brock Sundlie (138), Harper Kissee (170), Thomas Rushing (182) and Hunter Tennison (285) all won by pin.
Neosho 35, Ozark 30
106: Raymond Hembree (NEOSHO) over Eian McCracken (OZARK) (Fall 0:54) 113: Hunter Morales (NEOSHO) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Landon Kivett (NEOSHO) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (TF 20-4 2:40) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Jonny Chrisco (NEOSHO) (Dec 4-2) 132: Hayden Crane (NEOSHO) over Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) (Dec 1-0) 138: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over Nate Copeland (NEOSHO) (Fall 3:26) 145: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Eli Zar (NEOSHO) (Dec 8-4) 152: Collyn Kivett (NEOSHO) over Kody Shephard (OZARK) (Dec 7-1) 160: Cayden Auch (NEOSHO) over Riley Newsom (OZARK) (Fall 1:54) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over Trent Neece (NEOSHO) (Fall 5:03) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Eric Holt (NEOSHO) (Fall 4:38) 195: Jacob Fry (NEOSHO) over Peyton Greer (OZARK) (Dec 5-3) 220: Eric Renner (NEOSHO) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Dec 4-3) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Nikolas Olivares (NEOSHO) (Fall 2:45).
