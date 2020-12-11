Ozark's wrestling team posted 10 pins en route to an exhibition triumph over Willard on Thursday. No team scores were kept
Winning by fall for the Tigers were Eian McCracken (106), Karson Johnson (132), Nolan Moeller (145), Braxton Strick (145), Lucas Campbell (145 and 152), Caden Bench (160), Jason Burge (170), Johnny Williams (182), Andrew Blomquist (195) and Sean Collins (220).
Collins had the fastest pin on the night in :47.
Strick is off to a 7-0 start, with all seven wins by pin.
Nixa whips Clever
Nixa took care of Clever by an 80-36 count in girls basketball action.
Riah Robinson's 15 points led the Lady Jays.
