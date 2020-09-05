Ozark's soccer team posted its second straight shutout by downing Jefferson City Helias 2-0 Thursday.

The Tigers' Dillion Holesapple and Jose Ortega each had a goal and Adrian Ortega provided an assist.

Farrar finishes fifth

Nixa freshman Mia Farrar carded a 76 to finish in a tie for fifth place at the Seymour Tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course

The Lady Eagles were third in the team standings

Lady Eagles sweep Glendale

Rachel Janisch recorded four aces to help Nixa's volleyball team get past Glendale 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.

The Lady Eagles' leaders also included Taylor Golmen with two blocks, Sydney Golden with 21 assists and Jaycee Fixsen with nine kills and 11 digs.

Nixa routs Carthage

Nixa's tennis team lost just one game in singles action while whipping Carthage 9-0.

Arabelle Cosgrove, Anna Martens, Megan Brassard, Mallory Year and Janelle Schmidly all won 9-0 in singles.

Singles — Arabella Cosgrove def (C) Isabelle Johnston 8-0; (N) Olivia Engelman def (C) Kianna Yates 8-1; (N) Anna Martens def (C) Anayansi Lopez 8-0
(N) Megan Brassard def (C) Katie Barton 8-0; (N) Mallory Yeary def (C) Daniela Marquez 8-0; (N) Janelle Schmidly def (C) Cassidy Whitely 8-0. Doubles — (N) Cosgrove/Martens def (C) Johnston/Lopez 8-6; (N) Engelman/Brassard def (C) Yates/Barton 8-3; (N) Yeary/Schmidly def (C) Marquez/Whitley 8-5.

