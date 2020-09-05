Ozark's soccer team posted its second straight shutout by downing Jefferson City Helias 2-0 Thursday.
The Tigers' Dillion Holesapple and Jose Ortega each had a goal and Adrian Ortega provided an assist.
Farrar finishes fifth
Nixa freshman Mia Farrar carded a 76 to finish in a tie for fifth place at the Seymour Tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course
The Lady Eagles were third in the team standings
Lady Eagles sweep Glendale
Rachel Janisch recorded four aces to help Nixa's volleyball team get past Glendale 25-11, 25-8, 25-10.
The Lady Eagles' leaders also included Taylor Golmen with two blocks, Sydney Golden with 21 assists and Jaycee Fixsen with nine kills and 11 digs.
Nixa routs Carthage
Nixa's tennis team lost just one game in singles action while whipping Carthage 9-0.
Arabelle Cosgrove, Anna Martens, Megan Brassard, Mallory Year and Janelle Schmidly all won 9-0 in singles.
