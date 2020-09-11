Maddy Meierer upped her batting average to .500 and lowered her ERA to 1.26 as Nixa beat Carthage 9-7 in COC action Thursday.
All seven Carthage runs were unearned, as the Lady Eagles overcame five errors. Meierer struck out five and walked one.
Nixa's bats produced 10 hits, with Meierer, Phoebe Gardner and Emma Vincent all contributing a pair of hits. Meierer doubled and drove in two runs.
Meierer is off to an 8-for-16 start at the plate.
The Lady Eagles (3-2) rallied from a 5-3 deficit by scoring four runs in the fifth inning and one apiece in the sixth and seventh. Vincent, Dakota Hale and Sara Sweeney each had an RBI single. Katie Faulk singled, walked and scored two runs. Kaylee Schlenker doubled and scored.
Ozark bows to Webb City
Ozark suffered a 9-1 setback at the hands of unbeaten and defending COC champ Webb City on Thursday.
The Lady Cards hit three home runs.
Ozark's lone run came on an RBI single by Raegen Dickinson. The Lady Tigers managed just three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.