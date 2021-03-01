From an Ozark lifer whose family has deep roots locally to a Springfield native who has found a new home at Ozark, the Tigers’ five Class 4 Sectional 3 champions were basking in pride and glory Saturday.
Ozark’s champions circle included Elijah Maskrod (132 pounds), Braxton Strick (138), Clayton Moison (152), Thomas Rushing (170) and Hunter Tennison (285). The Tigers also led the Sectional field by having eight State qualifiers.
Per usual, Tennson was outfitted in Ozark apparel from head to toe before and after his matches.
“When I put an Ozark hat on, I feel a surge of Ozark pride. I’m representing Ozark wrestling and Ozark baseball,” said Tennison, who has had relatives come through Ozark’s school system for many years. “I also wear my football lettermen’s jacket. So, I’m showing my Ozark pride for everything. When I put my hat on, my wrestling shoes on and my lettermen’s jacket on, I’m showing I’m an Ozark player and expressing how well we run things at Ozark.”
Tennison admits wearing his hat and jacket is also part superstition. The fact his hair is now shoulder-length is due to another superstition.
“I’ve not cut a stitch of hair since wrestling season started,” he said.
For Tennison, Maskrod, Moison, Rushing and fellow senior Riley Newsom, the Sectional marked their final home matches. They’ll next be on the mat at State on March 13.
“My last time wrestling here at home, I’m going to miss it the rest of my life,” Maskrod said. “But it’s awesome to go out with these guys. I couldn’t ask for better guys to compete with my senior year. I feel like I’ve had a ton of opportunities here. Wrestling with Braxton every day in our room is awesome. He’s one of the best in the state. That’s an opportunity I wouldn’t have gotten if I was anywhere else. He makes me such a better wrestler.”
Maskrod is headed to State for the third straight year, but sometimes still can’t believe how his life changed after moving from Springfield to Ozark in the fifth grade. He had attended Sherwood Elementary in Parkview’s school district.
“I never planned on wrestling until I moved to Ozark. In Springfield, wrestling just isn’t big there,” Maskrod said. “I had heard of wrestling, but didn’t realize it was a sport you could compete in in high school. When I came here, the football coaches said, ‘You should wrestle to keep your conditioning for football.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’ll try it out.’
In junior high, I liked wrestling and in high school I fell in love with it,” he added. “Wrestling became my favorite sport and Ozark is definitely my home.”
Tennison (49-0), Stick (42-0), Maskrod (39-11) and Moison (17-1) were heavy favorites to win Sectional titles. But Rushing (39-11) won after finishing third at Districts. He beat two District champs Saturday.
Rushing, who returned to wrestling this winter after a two-year hiatus, felt his title reflected the motivation and energy he’s received from his teammates.
“It’s a statement to how good our team is,” Rushing said. “Everyone on our team has pushed me to become better. I feed off of my teammates. We all feed off of each other. I’ve very thankful to be on the same team as them.”
“I’m so proud of our team,” Strick added. “I’m so glad to call them my teammates. And our coaches are some of the best coaches around. What they’re doing is working. They teach us so much and keep our bodies in the right condition. Without them, we would not be where we are today.”
“Things like today just don’t happen,” coach Tod Sundlie said. “These guys work hard year-round. You feel like they’d earned it coming into today. But you never know what’s going to happen. So, it’s exciting to see them make things happen.”
Also qualifying for State for Ozark were Newsom (160), Jordan Hurst (126) and Riley Sundlie (145)..
Sundlie (28-14) and Newsom (35-10) were runners-up, while Hurst (35-13) needed to win his third-place match to earn his berth to State.
“I stuck to the process, trusted my conditioning and knew I could get it done,” Hurst said. “You’ve got to buy in. All the hard work has paid off. I can’t wait to get to State. It’s going to be awesome.”
The Tigers hope their post-season success, combined with serving as hosts for Districts and Sectionals, have helped make for some new wrestling fans.
“I’ve heard a lot more kids talk about wrestling this year,” Tennison said. “They kind of got introduced to it and more and more of them started liking it. We invited as many people as we could to come watch. I had some friends come out and they didn’t know much about wrestling, but they absolutely loved it. I feel humbled they came out to see us.”
“This atmosphere has been crazy, especially in the ‘blood’ matches,” Strick said. “Being at home and having the performance we did for our home crowd, it means a lot. Our end goal at the end of the day it to put on a show and grow the sport.”
