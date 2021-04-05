Given his family’s background, it’s a bit surprising Colton Casteel will be the first member of his family to play a sport in college. The fact he will play baseball might be even more surprising.
Casteel’s father was a State-qualifying swimmer during his days at Parkview, his mother was a basketball and volleyball player as a prep and his grandfather was a football coach. Kevin Byrne’s coaching career included a stint as Kickapoo’s head coach from 1991-98.
Casteel played football for four years for Ozark, but will continue his baseball career at Northeastern State (Oklahoma).
“I did swim a lot when I was little and I played basketball, but as I got older I did baseball training in the winter time to get ready for the spring,” Casteel said. “So, (swimming and) basketball kind of faded for me.”
Casteel will offer Northeastern State a unique combination as a catcher with speed. Indeed, few catchers spend their fall serving as a kick-returner on the gridiron. Casteel also was a defensive back for the Tigers.
“I have a lot more speed than catchers do typically,” he said. “When I’m not catching, I’m in the outfield so there I have a chance to run.”
Northeastern State is in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and is an NCAA D-II member in the MIAA. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley played for the River Hawks.
“I have an App, Field Level, in which I’ve uploaded film,” Casteel said. “They had been watching my film and asked me to come out for a visit. It was completely out of the blue when they messaged me. We did a practice and I knew if they were going to offer, I’d take it. When I got the call from them, I was excited.
“I’m ready to play at the next level,” he added. “I feel I have a lot to prove. There is a lot of work to be done.”
Since his signing, many of Casteel’s classmates have asked him where is Northeastern State.
“I tell them it’s in Tahlequah, which is by Broken Arrow because we’ve had baseball tournaments in the Broken Arrow area,” said Casteel, who has ambitions to coach. “Basically, drive to Joplin and go an hour more (southwest).”
