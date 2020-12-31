SPRINGFIELD — Just as Ozark’s players admittedly sometimes think too much, Tigers coach Mark Schweitzer felt he did too much strategizing Wednesday.
Leading up to Ozark’s Gold Division semifinal matchup against Greenwood in the Blue & Gold Tournament, Schweitzer opted for his team not to start with a full-court press that has brought out the best in the Tigers.
Minus its full-court press, Ozark spotted the Jays a 14-point halftime lead and couldn’t quite overcome that deficit while falling 67-63. For the second straight year, the Tigers lost by four points to Greenwood in the semifinal round.
“I didn’t think we could press them because I didn’t want to give Aminu (Mohammed) the full floor,” Schweitzer said. “I didn’t feel good about him and (Grant) Harper because they are such great guards and can handle the ball. I didn’t want to give up layups.
“We came out passive on offense,” he added. “We didn’t move. We weren’t cutting correctly. We looked star-struck. We didn’t have it. I’ll take responsibility for that. I’m going to wear the first half. I’ll take the blame because I didn’t start us in our press.”
Ozark (6-3) unleashed its press at the start of the second half and everything changed. The Tigers were frenetic at both ends of the court and eventually cut Greenwood’s lead to two points, 63-61, with 2:52 to play and then one point, 64-63, with 1:38 to go.
Blaine Cline scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half and Ethan Whatley had 15 of his 18 points after halftime.
“We’re an energy-based team. With us being small and quick, the press gets us going in transition and gives us a good head of steam. We need it for our offensive end. We’re really not the type of team to steal the ball from (an opponent). We’re trying to pressure them into a quick shot, so we can get transition faster.
“We sometimes over-think it and have a lengthy half-court setting,” he added. “But when we’re in transition, that plays to our strengths and we finish well.”
“It comes down to energy,” Whatley said. “The press gives us energy. If we get a steal and layup, that give us more energy.”
“The press gets us going,” Schweitzer said. “Even if we don’t get turnovers out of it, as long as we don’t give up layups, I think it’s good for us.”
The Tigers did a commendable job on Mohammed. He had 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting form the field. Victory Noboya, another Washington D.C. import for Greenwood, gave the Jays a great lift with 20 points.
“They played him more than they usually do,” Cline said. “They were going big. They were physical on the boards and in the post.”
“We got beat on the boards,” Schweitzer said. “My kids were trying to box out, but we gave up so much size inside and they are relentless on the boards.”
Ozark took three shots from the perimeter on decent looks in the final minute to try to either take the lead or tie. But none of the jumpers fell.
“I think at the end of the game when we’re down by two, we’re thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do this and that.’ We just need to keep our flow going,” Whatley said. “The biggest thing we can take away is we fought back. We did a great job in the second half. Now, it’s about getting that kind of second half for a full game.”
“Everyone thought this game was over. But our kids nearly had one of the best comebacks in the history of this tournament — almost,” Schweitzer said. “We can go toe-to-toe with all the big boys in the area. We haven’t won those games, yet, and it’s on us to figure out how to do it. I’m confident we’re going to keep working our tails off to figure it out.”
Ozark faces Rogersville in a third-place game today at 4 p.m.
Greenwood 67, Ozark 63
OZARK (63) — Cline 10 4-6 26, Brockman 1 0-0 3, Harmon 1 0-0 3, Flavin 3 2-2 9, Whatley 6 2-2 18, Voysey 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-10 63.
GREENWOOD (67) — Harper 3 1-3 7, Pinegar 2 0-2 6, Noboya 7 6-6 20, Stuckey 0 1-2 1, Mohammed 9 4-10 23, Burri 4 0-0 9, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 13-25 67.
Ozark 8 12 25 18 - 63
Greenwood 12 22 18 15 - 67
3-point goals - Whatley 4, Cline 2, Pinegar 2, Brockman, Harmon, Flavin, Mohammed, Burri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.