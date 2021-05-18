SPRINGFIELD — Hunter Tennison and Garrett Dotson teamed for a somewhat dominant performance on the mound in Ozark’s 6-1 Class 6 District 6 opening-round win over Nixa on Monday.
Tennison worked around walks to limit the Eagles to one run over the first four and two-third innings, while Dotson threw two and one-third innings of shutout ball to gain a save.
In the teams’ regular-season meeting, Dotson also relieved Tennison and blanked Nixa over the final five innings.
Ozark (11-15), entered Monday’s game as the favorite in many eyes, despite its sixth seed. The Tigers didn’t hit the ball as well as they did in handing Nixa a 14-5 loss last month, but they didn’t need to.
Ozark put the ball in play and benefitted from three Eagles errors while scoring two runs in the third inning and two more Nixa miscues led to three Tigers runs in the fourth.
Ozark’s only hits in the third and fourth innings were a single by Logan Baade and a bunt single by Cooper Buvid. Greydon Miller supplied a sacrifice fly RBI and Caleb Casto drove in a run on a groundout.
Nixa plated its lone run on a bases-loaded walk to Alek Sullivan.
Jaret Nelson had a pair of hits.
The Eagles started Sam Russo on the mound.
The game was delayed twice by lightning, with the first delay being 30 minutes and the second delay covering two hours.
Ozark advances to meet Republic in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
