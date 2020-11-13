Somewhat by design, Ozark’s Caleb Chrestman hasn’t matched this season his school-record times in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle that he set last season.
That could change this weekend. Chrestman is counting on the 15 pounds he added last off-season to pay big dividends and knock off time from his records at the Class 2 State Swimming Championships.
Chrestman’s increase in strength and the tapering of his workouts leading up to State have him set up for peak performances. Last year, he was third at State in the 100 freestyle (49.92) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.44).
“The extra weight has meant a lot more power,” Chrestman said. “It’s been a little hard to carry around in the water. Practicing has been harder. But that’s okay. It’s more power in the end.”
“Carrying that extra muscle mass is tough. Training is tougher because we do a lot of cardio work during the season,” Ozark coach Steve Boyce said. “You have to be patient. You’re not going to be fast all season. You’re going to go fast at State. Caleb’s had to learn to be patient. As we’ve started to rest for the big meets, he’s seen those times drop and drop. Now, we’re really excited to see what might happen this weekend.”
Chrestman notes that at 190 pounds he’s the same size as world-record sprinter Caleb Dressel. Most of the weight he gained was the result of amping up his weightlifting workouts.
“I feel very confident that I’ve prepared myself well throughout the year,” Chrestman said. “In my lifting, I focus on powerlifting instead of reps and endurance. That’s helped with my sprinting.”
“He has done the work,” Boyce said. “He’s done all the things he needs to do to get better. That muscle mass gives him a lot of power off the walls, at the start and in the middle of the pool.”
Chrestman suspects his chief competition to be Eli Butters, of St. Louis University High. Butters was in the top three in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at State last season.
Chrestman will team with Graham Eisenmann, Mason Waitke and Holton Miller in the 200 freestyle relay. They are seeded 14th and turned in a 1:33.23 at the SWMO Championships.
Eisenmann, a sophomore, ranks as perhaps the Tigers’ most improved swimmer.
“Last year as a freshman he wasn’t very big and not very strong,” Boyce said. “He’s done a fantastic job moving along and getting so much better.”
Eisenmann and Chrestman followed through on their plan this year to weight lift in the wee hours of the morning before school.
“That’s been very challenging. You really have to be striving for the goals you are trying to reach,” Eisenmann said. “It’s been so rewarding. I’ve gotten stronger and improved my technique. Knowing I’ve worked so hard that it hurts and I’ve been getting faster, it’s been amazing.”
Tigers senior Kaden Bowling is headed back to State as one of only two southwest Missouri entrants among the 24 divers at State.
“Knowing it’s my last meet, I’m trying to have fun with it,” Bowling said. “I want to end on a fun note rather than a stressed note. I have high hopes while not worrying too much.”
Bowling is optimistic he will respond well to spectators not being in attendance. Bleachers will be empty due to COVID-19.
“It will easier for me to focus on everything,” Bowling said. “It will be nice to have a quiet environment so I can just focus on me and the board. I’m looking forward to that.”
New this season for Bowling has been staying at the pool after his diving workout to swim with his teammates.
“He decided to throw on his goggles and practice with the swimmers,” Boyce said. “That made for a nice bond among the boys. The training also helped his diving. The extra conditioning paid off for him. That was a smart move by him to get in that extra work.”
“I decided to give it a shot to see if I would like it,” Bowling said. “When we started tapering, I noticed I had more energy on the board and my form felt better. It definitely brought over some benefits to diving. And, I got a lot closer with every teammate because I was there with them.”
