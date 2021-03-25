As one of a flock of newcomers starting on the varsity for the first time this spring, senior Colton Casteel will try to add to Ozark’s strong history at catcher.
“You can’t have a good team without a good guy back there behind the plate,” said new Tigers coach Justin Sundlie, who was a catcher himself during his glory days at Ozark. “A good catcher can lower your team ERA by three runs and make an average pitcher good and make a good pitcher great. Colton is totally capable of that.
“The pitchers like throwing to him. They have confidence in him,” Sundlie added. “They know if they throw a breaking ball in the dirt, he’ll block it. He has good hands. Also, he has a good pop-up time and does a good job holding runners on.”
Casteel had just one varsity at-bat as a sophomore. But he’s impressed enough since that he signed with Northeastern State (Oklahoma) earlier this year. He batted .441 with 19 RBIs on Ozark’s junior-varsity two years ago.
“He has good pop in his bat,” Sundlie said. “He could be a top of the order guy or an RBI guy. It will depend who can fill other roles.”
Holden Sabor is another senior who is starting for the first time. He was due to be the Tigers’ shortstop last season and will assume that role this year.
“Holden had a really good off-season in the weight room. He’s committed to stepping up as a leader,” Sundlie said. “He has room for improvement and he knows what. He works hard. He’s that guy who is here early every day and stays late to get ground balls. He’s athletic. Holden is 6-foot-3, so he has good size and good length. He covers a lot of ground and has a good arm. He lost a lot of reps last year. As far as a high ceiling for him, absolutely. He could be one of those guys who gets better and better.”
The rest of Ozark’s infield will include Ryan Dotson, Logan Baade, Kannon Little and Rhett Hayward. Hayward is out with an injury and is expected to be back in late April.
Around the outfield are Graydon Miller, Caleb Casto, Devyn Wright and Sutton Hanks. Casto is ready to make his Ozark debut, after transferring from Spokane prior to his junior year.
“Graydon is your typical-lookin right fielder. He’s 6-foot-5 with a good arm,” Sundlie said. “He’ll gun guys down trying to go from first base to third. Caleb can flat-out hit. Nobody outworks him. He’s been an infielder prior to this year, so he’s done a lot of learning and is steadily improving. Center field is a question mark. I wish we were further along in that process, but there are options.”
There’s no question who will lead Ozark’s pitching staff. Hunter Tennison will be the Tigers’ ace.
“We need him to step up and be out No. 1 pitcher, no doubt,” Sundlie said. “We will need Hunter to win the big games.”
The rest of the staff is made up of Garrett Dotson, Holton Miller, Brody Bauman and Hanks.
“Brody has a really good breaking ball and changeup,” Sundlie said. “he can pitch backward. When he gets all three of his pitches going, he’s going to get some strikeouts. Sutton has as good of stuff as anybody we’ve got. He’s had control issues. Once he gets that figured out, he’ll help us a bunch. If he attacks with strikes, he’s going to get outs.”
Sabor is a potential closer.
“He has a good arm and good slider,” Sundlie said. “I can see him coming in finishing things up the last two innings. That could be a good role for him. We’ll need three solid arms and a closer. We’ve got to find guys who are going to come in and throw strikes.”
