SPRINGFIELD — An Ozark offense that had reached at least 60 points in each of the Tigers’ first nine games fizzled in a 57-43 setback to Rogersville on Thursday.
It was the second straight year Ozark faltered in a third-place game at the Blue & Gold Tournament.
Less than a month ago, Ozark (6-4) beat Rogersville 60-51 at the Republic Tournament.
There actually were similarities in the teams’ two games. Rogersville controlled both games the majority of the time and shot 20-plus free throws in both contests. But there was no fourth quarter comeback by the Tigers’ in their rematch.
Ozark rallied to beat Rogersville, thanks to a 21-6 fourth quarter run. This time around, the Wildcats sealed their win with a 20-11 fourth quarter edge.
Ozark received 14 points from Blaine Cline and 10 from Ethan Whatley.
The Tigers are back in action Tuesday versus Bolivar.
Rogersville 57, Ozark 43
ROGERSVILLE (57) — O’Neal 4 1-4 9, Goff 3 3-3 9, Gipson 2 7-8 11, Sutherland 3 0-0 7, Blevins 3 3-5 10, Bergman 5 1-3 11, Totals 20 15-23 57.
OZARK (43) — Cline 4 4-6 12, Brockman 0 2-2 2, Harmon 1 2-2 4, Flavin 3 1-1 8, E. Whatley 5 0-0 10, Cox 1 0-0 2, Voysey 0 1-2 1, Wright 1 0-0 2, J. Whatley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-13 43.
Rogersville 16 14 7 20 - 57
Ozark 8 14 10 11 - 43
3-point goals - Sutherland, Blevins, Flavin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.