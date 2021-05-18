Gavin Rees concluded his Ozark career with a fulfilling split in Class 3 District 5 action last week.
During team competition, Rees won the final set of his two-set split with Springfield Central’s Mandava Pranay in No. 1 singles action. Their match could have ended in the second set, after the Bulldogs clinched their win in the dual by a 5-1 margin.
Rees asked Pranav if they could finish their second set and he agreed.
“Thankfully he played through,” Rees said. “I was happy he agreed. I really appreciated it. It was great to move on. I hadn't beat him all year. I got down and I decided, 'This is going to be my last match as a senior, I want to fight for it with everything I've got.’”
Major Cardin picked up Ozark’s lone win at No. 3 singles.
Rees finished his senior season with a 20-12 record.
“That’s pretty commendable considering the talent pool he played against,” McBain said. “Gavin was always competitive.”
Rees dealt with a hip flexor from his freshman season through his senior year.
“(Doctors) said I was good to go, but I never got full movement again,” Rees said. “It never healed. It hurts running sometimes and toward the end of the season it would be sore. I could tell it was from the wear of the season.”
In the other semifinal, Nixa was ousted by Kickapoo 5-2, after beating the Chiefs 5-4 in the regular season.
The Eagles’ victories came from Brody Ball at No. 5 singles and Ball and Trey Hartwell at No. 3 doubles.
In opening-round action, Ozark beat Springfield Catholic 5-3 and Nixa whipped Waynesville 5-0. Ball also won in singles and doubles against Waynesville.
