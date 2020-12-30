SPRINGFIELD — Avery Voysey’s defense on Strafford sophomore standout A.K. Rael stood out as a driving force in Ozark’s 66-57 second-round triumph at the Blue & Gold Tournament on Tuesday.
Rael didn’t score over the first 13 minutes of the second half, as the Tigers turned a nine-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
Wherever the 6-foot-3 Rael went, the 5-10 Voysey would follow.
“He’s a good player. He drove a lot and I stayed in front of him,” Voysey said. “I picked and chose my moments to go after the ball and stayed in front of him.”
“Avery is as good a defender as you will find,” coach Mark Schweitzer said. “That’s why he is on the floor. He’s a guy we feel as a staff we have to have out there. He’s played his way into that role. He’s got a high basketball IQ. He can predict what the players are going to do before they try to do it.
“We knew what he had in him and that he would step right in as a junior,” Schweitzer added. “I thought he would be a starter and a staple guy for us and it’s turned out that’s exactly what he is.”
On the offensive end, Voysey worked the boards for put-backs on his way to scoring 15 points.
“He’s got a long wing span and strong hands. When he gets his hands on the ball, he’s usually coming away with it,” Schweitzer said. “He created a couple extra possessions for us offensively with strong boards while we were making our comeback.”
Ozark (6-2) fell behind 35-26 in the third quarter. But thanks to a 25-point explosion in the third quarter that included a handful of layups off of Strafford turnovers, the Tigers were up 51-42 going into the fourth quarter.
“That stretch was all about energy,” Ethan Whatley said. “We picked things up and turned the game around.”
“Our pressure wore them down a little bit,” Schweitzer said. “They made some uncharacteristic bad decisions.”
Whatley’s 18-point afternoon ended with him being pushed from behind and knocked to the floor as he prepared to go for a dunk in the final minute. A flagrant foul was called on a Strafford player and as Ozark players showed their displeasure with the foul, Blaine Cline was assessed a technical foul.
“That was cheap,” Voysey said of the Indians’ foul. “It’s not something you do It could have turned out real bad. He needs to look at that and re-think his decision.”
“I didn’t really realize until I got back up what all happened,” Whatley said. “I’m glad I was able to stand back up. I’m sure I’ll be a little sore. But I’ll be fine.”
Tyler Harmon added 11 points and Cline had 10. Seth Soden led Strafford with 20 points, while Rael ended with 10.
It was the second year in a row Ozark has beaten Strafford in the second round at the tournament. The Tigers will face No. 1 seed Greenwood in a semifinal today at 5 p.m. for the second year in a row.
“We thought we had them beat last year. We were up by seven in the fourth quarter and ended up losing by four. Hopefully, we’ve learned from that,” Schweitzer said. “We don’t worship them. They’re a team that has been put together that is really good. We’re a bunch of hometown Ozark kids who are going to come out and fight. We’re going to play as hard as we can, that I know I’m going to get from my kids. I’ve got faith in our kids and hopefully we can prove our four seed is fake.”
Ozark 66, Strafford 57
STRAFFORD (57) — Mullins 4 3-4 11, Rael 3 2-2 10, Hunt 0 0-1 0, Soden 5 8-9 20, Lawler 7 2-4 16. Totals 19 15-20 57.
OZARK (66) — Cline 4 2-5 10, Brockman 1 0-0 2, Harmon 5 0-0 11, Whatley 7 3-4 18, Voysey 5 4-4 14, Wright 2 0-1 4, Weston 1 0-1 2, Flavin 1 2-3 5. Totals 26 11-18 66.
Strafford 9 21 12 15 - 57
Ozark 10 16 25 15 - 66
3-point goals - Soden 2, Rael 2, Harmon, Whatley, Flavin.
