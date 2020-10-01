Amidst all the hype, fanfare and heated words that help make the Backyard Brawl what it is, there can even be a bit of compassion between the Ozark and Nixa camps.
For instance, Ozark quarterback Cannon Cox is hoping for a speedy recovery for Nixa quarterback Reid Potts, who has played only one half all season and has been out since Week Two with a knee injury.
Cox and Potts are both seniors and struck up a friendship the summer prior to their junior year.
“I went to the Manning Camp two years ago with Reid,” Cox said, referring to the elite passing camp made famous by NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. “We just happened to be there at the same time.
“I hate it for him that he ended up getting this injury his senior year,” Cox added. “He’s been rehabbing and trying to get back as soon as possible.”
Whether Cox and the Tigers are going against Potts or sophomore signal-caller Austin McCracken and the Eagles, Friday’s contest is as intriguing as the Backyard Brawl has been in recent seasons. Bragging right and perhaps the COC championship could be on the line.
Nixa is atop the COC with a 5-0 league record, while Carthage is 4-0, Ozark 4-1 and Webb City 3-1. Carthage and Webb City won’t play each other in regular-season play, after having their matchup postponed due to quarantine efforts at Carthage. Webb City is 4-1 overall, having beaten Kickapoo in a non-conference tussle.
“It’s a fun one for us all,” Tigers coach Chad Depee said. “Everyone looks forward to it. It will be a challenge for us, we know. We look forward to prepping for it and will be ready to go.
“They’re a hot team. Their record speaks for itself,” he added. “We’ll have our hands full and be glad to play.”
Adding fuel to the fire will be the fact both sides can be assured this is guaranteed to be the only Nixa-Ozark matchup this season. A year ago, Ozark won the Backyard Brawl contest, before Nixa won the teams’ Class 5 District 5 semifinal meeting.
Nixa has been bumped to Class 6 for post-season play this year.
“This will be the last time we play them. We’re going to give it our all,” Ozark defensive lineman Hunter Tennison said. “I got to be on the sideline my freshman year for this game and it was amazing and now I get to be in it again. I’m going to love it and work my hardest. It’s definitely going to be a brawl.
“I don’t hate Nixa, but they’re our rival and it’s always good to go against a rival in any sport,” he added. “It just brings an energy and excitement to itself. I have a couple friends over there from football, wrestling and baseball. But I don’t have any friends on the football field.”
The offenses on both sides have been in high gear. Nixa has put up at least 35 points each week and is averaging 41 points a night, while Ozark has totaled 128 points the last three times out and is averaging 33.6 points a game.
“I think it’s going to be a shootout, with both offenses shooting back and forth,” Tigers wideout Garrett Dotson said.
Naturally, emotions will run high, triggering peak intensity on both sides.
“It’s going to be a dogfight,” running back Jake Beets said. “It’s always way dirtier because it’s such a big game.”
“It’s going to be insane,” Cox said. “Everyone who watches us and watches Nixa is going to ready. Everyone in our locker room is talking about it. As we just said, ‘It’s Brawl Week,’ we’ve got to get better.’”
Ozark is riding a four-game winning streak, the longest stretch of success for its program since
“I like what we’re doing,” Tennison said. “Whoever comes in front of us, we’re going to do our best.”
