Ozark coach Tod Sundlie can’t say if he has a gut feeling his Tigers will bring home a state championship or two or three this weekend at the State Wrestling Championships. But he likes his team’s chances as they go for gold Saturday.
“That’s a tough prediction to make,” Sundlie said about the likes of Braxton Strick, Clayton Moison and Hunter Tennison winning a state title. “But I feel like we’ve got as good a chance as anybody, as far as getting some state championships.”
Sundlie added he’s stressed to his wrestlers to concentrate more about themselves than opponents.
“While you do a little bit of homework, the main focus is for them to have the discipline to stay with what they’re best at,” Sundlie said. “We call it their identity, to stay consistent with their approach and do what they do. It might appear to be different circumstances at State, but in reality it’s one-on-one inside the same-sized circle.
“The ones who are able to maintain that mental focus usually have the best opportunity for success,” he added.
Strick (42-0) considers himself the favorite to capture the 138 championship. Of the top contenders, he owns wins over all of them except for Liberty’s Kage Lenger (30-4).
“I think the Liberty kid is good and the Jefferson City kid (Joseph Kuster 41-2) is pretty good. They are on the opposite of the bracket as me,” Strick said. “There’s no reason I shouldn’t go in there and do my thing. I’m going to wrestle hard. If what happens is what I want to happen, it will be my year.”
Strick’s pre-match routine will including listening to music.
“I listen to music to clear my head and tone out everything around me,” he said. “I like Blink 182, Green Day, Journey and Queen. Times were simpler back (in the 1980s). I wasn’t alive then, I just know. My favorite Journey songs are “Lights” and “Wheels In The Sky.” My Mom was big into trying to get me to like the older stuff.”
Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena is the new venue for State. The acoustics there are such that noise from crowds in the arena has a reputation of being very loud.
“It’s going to be loud,’ said Strick, who has wrestled there before. “I feed off of noise. The louder it is, the better I wrestle.”
Tennison (48-0), too, enjoys getting himself prepared to hit the mat by listening to music.
“I listen to any old rock-n-roll like AC/DC, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses,” he said. “I have a specific playlist I listen to and at the same time I’m playing back some of my matches in my head, syncing them together and getting myself confident and mentally prepared.”
Tennison figures his chief competition at 285 will come from Jackson’s Liam Bryant (29-3) and Liberty’s Jeremiah Cabuyaban (30-2).
“One guy we’re excited to wrestle is the Jackson kid. He’s doing well,” Tennison said. “I’ve heard he kind of wrestles like I do. He’s shorter than me, but he gives up weight like I do. Both the Jackson and Liberty guys are good shooters, so I’m going to work on my shot defense.
Moison (17-1) embraces his role as a darkhorse at 152. He’s ranked No. 4 by MissouriWrestling.com, after not even being in the rankings prior to Districts,.
“I’m looking to blow the state rankings away. They don’t matter much,” Moison said. “I’m kind of the unheard guy since I haven’t wrestled much this year. I have only about one-third of the matches I should have (due to scoliosis).”
Park Hill’s Kal Miller (30-0) is ranked No. 1 at 152.
“I’m thinking I’m going to be able to make it to the championship, based on how I’ve wrestled so far,” Moison said. “I’m not afraid of anybody. I’m going to do what I’ve been doing the past couple of months.”
Ozark 132-pound senior Elijah Maskrod (39-11) is looking for his first medal finish at State.
“Historically, I don’t wrestle well at State,” he said. “I let it get in my head and have been like a deer in the headlights. I’m going in knowing I don’t need to put pressure on myself. All I need to do is wrestle the best I can and let it play out. I’m going to wrestle smart and work to maintain good positioning.”
Maskrod is 0-2 this season against his first-round foe, Lafeyette’s Joel Mylin (32-3).
“My first match will be a tough match,” Maskrod said. “He’s super quick with heavy hands and I know he’s going to shoot a lot. I’m a different wrestler now than I was before when I met him. In the post-season, I’ve wrestled better than I ever have.
“I know it’s going to be tough. I have a shot at coming home with some hardware,” he added.
Tigers 170-pound senior Thomas Rushing (39-11) is confident he won’t let nerves get the best of him in his first trip to State,
“I only get nervous about a test,” Rushing said. “I hope to be relaxed. I don’t want to get to worked up by any means.”
Ozark’s eight-man contingent at State will also include 126-pounder Jordan Hurst (35-13), 145-pounder Brock Sundlie (28-14) and 160-pounder Riley Newsom (35-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.