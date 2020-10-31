Back in the Mark McGwire days as a Cardinal, it was said the best promotion in sports was McDonald’s sponsorship of a section of seats in the upper deck at Busch Stadium and naming it ‘Big Mac Land.’
Likewise and on the local front, the Golden Arches’ promo at Ozark home football games has also led to rapid selling of Big Macs along Highway 14.
All Big Macs will be buy one get one free in Ozark, thanks to the Big Mac Sack deal. Thomas Rushing, Mason Moreland and Luke Hulse each recorded a quarterback sack in the Tigers’ 40-7 McRibbing of happy-meal-less, er hapless, Neosho.
“It’s fun and motivating to hear ‘Big Mac Sack; and then have your name called,” Moreland said. “I’m actually not a big fan of Big Macs. Now if it would be chicken nuggets, then I’d be there. But my Dad always gets a Big Mac.”
“There’s nothing better than going out and doing your job and hear Big Mac Sack and your name. I love it,” Hulse said. “I have made my way over there a few times and gotten a Big Mac.”
The trio of Big Mac Sacks almost never was. Relating some behind-the-scenes info, Ozark athletic director Yancey Little said the school’s contract with McDonald’s was good only through regular-season home games. But Little and his contact at McDonald’s agreed earlier this week to extend the promo to the post-season.
Ozark advanced to the Class 5 District 4 semifinal round. The Tigers (6-4) assured themselves of a second straight winning season heading into next week’s matchup at Webb City (8-1).
This was Hulse’s first taste of the post-season. This time last year, he was preparing for rehab after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee versus Republic.
“I was mad and I was sad,” Hulse said, recalling his mindset late last season. “It’s hard to go from going out every Friday night and competing to sitting on the sidelines and watch.”
Hulse’s comeback has been fulfilling. He’s been a consistent contributor on the defensive side of the ball and entered this week with 00 tackles on the season.
“It was a long and hard road,” Hulse said. “I was doubting myself after I tore it. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to come back from this.’ You lose all that strength you built up for years. I hit rehab as hard as I could. I wanted to come back and show I was the same me as I was before. I didn’t really think I could. It feels great to come back and compete. Sometimes, I don’t feel as mobile as I used to be. But I’m back and feeling good.”
Ozark was oh so close to its first shutout in six years. The Tigers have played 72 games since blanking St. Clair 41-0 in August of 2014.
They held Neosho scoreless for the first 45 minutes. Alas, the Wildcats got on the scoreboard with 2:27 left to play on a 43-yard touchdown run against Ozark backups.
“We would have liked to get the shutout,” Moreland said. “We put the second-team in to get some playing time and let them have some fun.”
The Tigers’ defense has yielded 296 points this season, not exactly a dominant number. But it’s been a marked improvement compared to 376 points given up a year ago.
“We had a young defense last year. There were a lot of juniors and sophomores,” Moreland said. “We only had two graduating seniors from the defense. We’ve all grown and matured. We’ve also gotten a lot smarter.”
“The people who played last year and playing this year,” Hulse said. “We’ve had multiple years to develop relationships with each other. We knew we had a chance to have a pretty good run this year.”
“We’ve improved quite a bit since last year,” linebacker Logan Baldwin said. “We’re more focused in practice.”
Ozark bounced back from allowing five touchdowns in a 33-28 loss to Carl Junction last week.
“We had some problems getting in the backfield last week,” Hulse said. “We improved this week and came back hungry.”
Ozark’s offense had its way with Neosho. Tylr Bolin garnered 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Cannon Cox notched 121 yards on the ground and one score. Jacob Kronebush broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown sprint.
Ozark 40, Neosho 7
Neosho 0 0 0 7 - 7
Ozark 12 14 14 0 – 40
Scoring
O – Pritchard 6 run (run no good)
O – Rushing 15 run (run no good)
O – Bolin 33 run (Easley kick)
O – Cox 5 run (Easley kick)
O – Bolin 4 run (Easley kick)
O – Kronebusch 75 run (Easley kick)
N – Whetzell 43 run (Kivett kick)
